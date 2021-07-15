Delays to thousands of bin collections across Breckland

Published: 10:58 AM July 15, 2021 Updated: 11:25 AM July 15, 2021

Thousands of households in a Norfolk district have seen delays to their regular bin collection this week.

Wheelie bins in parts of Breckland have not been collected on time since Monday.

It is thought as many as 2,500 remained unemptied by Wednesday evening, and problems continued into Thursday morning in the Thetford area.

The district council put the issue down to "unforeseen circumstances" earlier in the week, adding that crews were "running behind schedule" as a result and therefore unable to empty some green bins.

Locations affected on Wednesday (July 14) were as follows:

Wendling

Thompson

Caston

Griston

Merton

Ashill

Scarning

Attleborough (Leys Lane, Halfords and Pine Court)

Saham Toney

Residents have been instructed to leave their bins out for collection while crews attempt to catch up on their rounds.

They are expected to continue working into Saturday.

In April, Serco began picking up rubbish across North Norfolk, Breckland and West Norfolk as part of a £230m joint contract.

The deal is set to continue over the next nine years.

King's Lynn and West Norfolk Borough Council confirmed on Thursday morning that it had not experienced any delays this week.