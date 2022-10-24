News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Rishi Sunak to be the next prime minister

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 2:25 PM October 24, 2022
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak during a Cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street, London. Pictu

Rishi Sunak is to become prime minister after Penny Mordaunt dropped out of the leadership race

Just two months after he lost the last race, Rishi Sunak will become the UK's next prime minister.

The former chancellor has won the support of Conservative MPs to succeed Liz Truss as Tory leader after Penny Mordaunt dropped out of the election.

Mr Sunak will be the UK’s first Hindu prime minister, the first of Asian heritage and the youngest for more than 200 years at the age of 42.

Ms Mordaunt, the commons leader, bowed out of the race as she struggled to get the 100 nominations from Tory MPs required by the 2pm deadline.

With Boris Johnson having ditched his own bid at a comeback, Mr Sunak will enter No 10 unopposed and avoid an online ballot of the Conservative members that rejected him for Ms Truss last month.

He now has the daunting task of leading the nation through an economic crisis only exacerbated by the chaotic legacy of Ms Truss, who was ousted after only six weeks in office.

