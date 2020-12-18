Annual Christmas lights display stuns for 17th straight year

Published: 12:03 PM December 18, 2020

The residents of Wood Avens Way in Wymondham have dazzled once again with their annual Christmas lights display, this year raising money for Priscilla Bacon Hospice - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A group of neighbours whose Christmas lights attract visitors from miles around have dazzled again with their latest efforts.

Residents on Wood Avens Way, in Wymondham, have become famed for pulling out all the stops with their annual displays.

The charitable tradition has been taking place for 17 consecutive years, with funds raised for a different cause on each occasion.

This year, people are being encouraged to donate to the Priscilla Bacon Hospice fund, a campaign to provide dozens of specialist palliative care beds.

Thus far, more than £1,800 has been raised by the Wymondham display, smashing the original target of £1,000.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the public is this year being asked to submit donations online rather than in person, and to visit in a safe manner.

To donate, visit virginmoneygiving.com/HelenStorey6.

The EDP's 'Let's Brighten Up Christmas' campaign is calling on households to get creative following a tough year.

Email letsbrightenupchristmas@archant.co.uk with pictures of dazzling displays.