Dinosaur park launches consultation for expansion plans

Published: 4:36 PM June 16, 2021

A popular prehistoric theme park has launched a public consultation over plans which would see new rides including an exploding volcano built on land currently used for a deer safari.

Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure in Lenwade is inviting residents to two consultation evenings at the park to reveal more about its expansion plans, on June 23 and 24.

Members of the development team will be available to chat to and answer questions at the events, from 4pm to 8pm each day, following the submission of an environmental scoping report to Broadland District Council this week.

The expansion will see the introduction of outdoor rides aimed at families with children aged two to 11 years and an 11-metre volcano feature.

Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure has had lots of new investment since winning a Norfolk and Suffolk Tourism Award last year. Pictured is park manager Adam Goymour. Picture: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

It comes after local residents raised concerns about increased noise as a result of the expansion.

Adam Goymour, park director said, “As a team we are incredibly excited about these plans, which are in the very early stages, and which will be our most significant investment to date, bringing with it huge economic benefits.

“But we want to bring our stakeholders on the journey with us, so the two events we are holding at the park next week, will aim to give more information, and we’ll have our development team on hand to listen to what people have to say and answer any questions they may have.

“As a family, we are constantly striving to make this the UK’s and Norfolk’s best-loved dinosaur-themed attraction and our ambitions as a park mean that we are also committed to improving Norfolk’s tourism potential by making constant improvements and innovations to our business.

"This will also create significant employment opportunities.

Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure attracts visitors from across the UK. - Credit: Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure

“We are hugely excited by these new plans which are in their early stages, and if successful will mean we can host new dinosaur-themed attractions for our visitors to enjoy, drawing people to explore the full extent of the park, improve visitor flow and naturally accommodating an increase in visitor numbers."

Following the event, an application will be submitted to the council, with the outcome expected in April.

Anyone interested in attending the consultation evenings, should email roarr@chaplinfarrant.co.uk to book a 30-minute time slot.