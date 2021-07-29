News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'It was as if Covid didn't exist' - Latitude-goers report positive tests

Sarah Burgess

Published: 3:09 PM July 29, 2021    Updated: 4:19 PM July 29, 2021
Festival goers watch Rudimental perform at the Obelisk Arena at Latitude festival in Henham Park, So

Festival goers watch Rudimental perform at the Obelisk Arena at Latitude festival in Henham Park, Southwold, Suffolk. Picture date: Saturday July 24, 2021. - Credit: PA

Festival-goers have reported testing positive for Covid-19 after heading to Latitude.

The Henham Park festival, attended by 40,000 people, went ahead at full capacity between July 22 and 25 as part of the latest phase of the government's event research programme.

Attendees needed a negative lateral flow test or proof they'd been double-jabbed.

But despite precautions, some have since reported positive PCR tests since the festival wrapped up on Sunday.

The organisers have been approached for comment.

The team are on hand to administer Pfizer and Astrazeneca. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines are available at Latitude Festival in Henham Park. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Archant

A spokesman for the Department for Media, Culture and Sport said it was too soon to say what impact the festival would have on local case numbers.

"The findings are still being looked at and researched, and will be published in due course", he said.

Waveney MP Peter Aldous, who lives near Henham Park, said he had heard from a concerned constituent that Covid-19 protocols weren't being adhered to at the event.

He said: "The constituent told me that while they were at Latitude they did not think proper safety protocols were being followed. I have took note of those concerns and passed them onto government.

"As a resident of the local area, I think it's fair to say there was some apprehension about a spike in cases. But it's a balancing act.

"There was certainly a desire to get back to normal, and people were incredibly enthusiastic about it."

Suffolk County Council spokeswoman said no official "outbreak" had been declared at the county-level.

Latitude festival 2021 is now underway with reveleers enjoying the sunshine. Picture: Sarah Lucy Br

Latitude festival 2021 is now underway with reveleers enjoying the sunshine. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Thérèse Coffey, MP for Suffolk Coastal, said: "Due to the strength of the vaccine programme, it's great we're in a position where Latitude was able to go ahead.

"I'm glad it did, not least because organisers pushed up vaccine uptake by offering jabs to festival goers on-site.

"I don't predict a local spike which can be attributed to Latitude, as most festival goers stay on site."

One Latitude attendee, who did not want to be named, said fellow revellers she knew had tested positive since Sunday.

She said: "It was easy to think Covid no longer existed once you were in that bubble.

"I felt safe because I knew people needed lateral flow tests and two shots of the jab, but upon entry the organisers really weren't that strict about it.

Crowds enjoy Maisie Peters on the Obelisk Stage at Latitude. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Crowds enjoy Maisie Peters on the Obelisk Stage at Latitude. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Archant

"Everything was completely back to normal, like a pre-pandemic festival would be. It's the most fun I've had in over a year."

Latitude Festival
Suffolk
Norfolk

