Latitude Festival to go ahead - but negative tests or double jabs required

Published: 10:34 AM June 25, 2021

This year's Latitude Festival is going ahead - but revellers will need proof of a negative lateral flow test or full vaccination before the event.

The Suffolk-based festival will be going ahead at full capacity this summer and the festival will feature in the latest phase of the government event research programme (ERP).

The event will return to the grounds of Henham Park in Suffolk on Tuesday, July 22, to July 25 and is the first major festival to take place this year.

Headliners include Wolf Alice, The Chemical Brothers, Bastille, Bombay Bicycle Club, Bill Bailey, Katherine Ryan, Jo Brand, Reginald D. Hunter and Simon Amstell.

Festival Republic who operate Latitude and also hosted the Sefton Park and Download ERP events will work closely with the ERP experts, scientists and in particular the director of Public Health in Suffolk on the specific conditions of entry that will enable the festival to operate safely.

You may also want to watch:

Festival director Melvin Benn said: “ We have been working extremely hard to make sure that Latitude Festival can go ahead safely at full capacity.

"Becoming an ERP event gives us the security of going ahead.

"Crucially the additional research collected at Latitude will benefit all festivals and live events moving forward. Everyone will be welcome to attend as long as they have a negative lateral flow test or proof of two vaccinations.

"After many months without live music and arts, we are ecstatic to return with a full capacity festival. Restarting festivals is crucially important to the wellbeing of everyone in society and we hope that Latitude will be the first of many festivals to take place this summer."

Culture secretary Oliver Dowden said: “We are working flat out to find a way to get festivals back up and running safely, so it is brilliant that Latitude will go ahead as part of the ERP and build on the success of our pilots at Download and Sefton Park.”

Organisers said they will be in touch with existing ticket holders with more details about how the festival will go ahead as a pilot event.

People will be asked for either proof of a negative lateral flow test taken within 48 hours of arrival at the festival, or proof of full vaccination - with the second dose having been received at least 14 days prior to the first day of attending the festival.