Latitude campsite left spotless after hosting 40,000 revellers

Grace Piercy

Published: 9:06 AM July 26, 2022
Latitude thanked campers after the Family site was left spotless - Credit: Latitude

Latitude has thanked festivalgoers for leaving the site clean in a social media post.

Festivals and those who attend them are often criticised for the amount of rubbish left behind including tents and cans.

But as campers left this morning, the family campsite was left spotless.

Latitude Festival posted on its social media an image of the site, saying: "Thank you for taking all your tents and camping gear home with you."

On Facebook, the post received hundreds of comments and thousands of likes.

Latitude attempted to reduce the amount of waste with a number of measures.

The festival had reusable cups that would be returned for a refund, free water refills, recycling and other waste points.

