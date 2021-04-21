News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Norwich City promotion celebrated with new batch of £100 glass canaries

Aaron McMillan

Published: 5:30 AM April 21, 2021   
Langham Glass owner Paul Miller with this year's Norwich City glass canary.

- Credit: Langham Glass

As pieces of memorabilia go, it's in a glass of its own.

These glass canaries, produced by Langham Glass in Fakenham, are seven-inches tall, handcrafted, individually numbered, and come with a certificate of authenticity and the signature of master glassmaker, Paul Miller, who also designed them. They retail at £99.95.

They are the third batch of glass canaries made to celebrate the team's promotions to the Premier League, the latest of which was confirmed on Saturday, with the two previous incarnations coming in 2011 and 2019.

Helen Miller, marketing director at Langham Glass said it was nice to have something to celebrate in the region.

Langham Glass owner Paul Miller with the Norwich City glass canary special edition he has designed t

- Credit: Copyright: Archant 2019

“It’s fallen at a good time as it has uplifted all of us and it is something great in Norfolk,” she said.

“With everything that has been going on, it is nice to see some success and by making the canaries we can hopefully have some success too.”

Back in 2019, they sold out so quickly that this time around they have doubled their stock, with 500 birds up for sale.

- Credit: Langham Glass

Back in 2019, they sold out so quickly that this time around Jonathan Miller, managing director, arranged for them to double their stock, with 500 birds up for sale, rather than just 250.

Mrs Miller also had the idea of making this year's canary proudly wearing the bright yellow and green scarf, worn by City’s fans.

Mrs Miller also said that they can try and accommodate requests for certain numbers to match any previous canary people have brought.

This year's canary proudly wearing the bright yellow and green scarf, worn by city’s fans.

- Credit: Langham Glass

As always, number 1 will be sent to Delia Smith and number 2 to Daniel Farke as gifts, which always gets a great reaction.

“We have received a letter of thanks from both of them,” Mrs Miller said.

“It is pretty fantastic to get this because we are a small family business. All the people who work here are avid City fans and are very passionate about the club.

“It is lovely to get that thanks back from them.”

Norwich City's Joint Majority Shareholder Delia Smith before the Sky Bet Championship match at Carro

- Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

She also joked that they hope this will be the last year they make the promotion bird, as Norwich look to establish themselves in the league.

However, she said ‘never say never’ of them making something else to celebrate Norwich breaking into the top four, or getting their hands on the FA Cup.

