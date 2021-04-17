'Mission Accomplished' - Norwich City fans celebrate promotion

Published: 3:17 PM April 17, 2021

Teemu Pukki celebrates opening the scoring at Ashton Gate Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City fans were celebrating Premier League promotion earlier than expected on Saturday after their rivals Swansea and Brentford slipped up in the race for the top two.

Their draws, against Wycombe and Millwall respectively, meant City were promoted before they had even kicked a ball against Bournemouth this evening.

On social media, fans hailed their heroes after an incredible season in which Daniel Farke's side have been far and away the best team in the Championship.

The club led the way with a montage picture of the squad and coaching staff.

Thrilled fans poured on to Twitter to spread the joy - with the celebrations set to continue into the evening before tonight's 8pm kick-off.

There was more good news for the Canaries in the game involving the Championship's other top four side, with Watford losing to Luton, putting Norwich on the brink of winning the league title.

SQQQQQQUUUUEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE. WOOOOOOOOOOOOT WOOOOOOOT WOOOOOOTT WEEEEEEEEOOOOOOOOOO HAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHHAGAAGAGAGAGAHAAGA WE ARE PREMIER LEAGUE! BOOOOOOOOOOM. WEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE YEEEEEEEEESSSSSSSSSSSSS!!!!! #ncfc 🔰🔰🔰🔰🥂🍻🍺🍹🍸🍾 pic.twitter.com/EV895BXxPa — New York Canaries (@NYCanaries) April 17, 2021

OLEY OLEY OLEY OLEY

OLEY OLEY OLEY OLEY

GOING UP UP UP — Lucas La Torre - The Brazilian Canary 🇧🇷🐥 (@NorwichCityFCBR) April 17, 2021

An unprecedented season that has thrown up plenty of challenges, but with every obstacle that has been placed in their way, #NCFC have leapt over it with style.



A moment to savour... Then for the title💛💚 pic.twitter.com/pCVu0J0iAJ — Connor Southwell (@cjsouthwell1902) April 17, 2021

First BBQ in the sun with the family and Norwich get promoted, perfection!!!! COME ONNNN!!!!!!! #ncfc 🔰🔰 — Kyle Harper (@Kyle_Harper) April 17, 2021

Norwich City promoted!!!!!!!! Amazing achievement — Norman Lamb (@normanlamb) April 17, 2021

Hey @NorwichCityFC it’s 10 years ago and I’m excited to see you promoting soon again. 👏🏻👏🏻💪🏼💪🏼 going up up up pic.twitter.com/KtDMn3ABjJ — Daniel Pacheco (@dani37pacheco) April 16, 2021

So......... Let's get promoted to the Premier League ! #Ncfc — Darren Huckerby (@hucks6dh6) April 17, 2021

You may also want to watch: