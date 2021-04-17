'Mission Accomplished' - Norwich City fans celebrate promotion
Norwich City fans were celebrating Premier League promotion earlier than expected on Saturday after their rivals Swansea and Brentford slipped up in the race for the top two.
Their draws, against Wycombe and Millwall respectively, meant City were promoted before they had even kicked a ball against Bournemouth this evening.
On social media, fans hailed their heroes after an incredible season in which Daniel Farke's side have been far and away the best team in the Championship.
The club led the way with a montage picture of the squad and coaching staff.
Thrilled fans poured on to Twitter to spread the joy - with the celebrations set to continue into the evening before tonight's 8pm kick-off.
There was more good news for the Canaries in the game involving the Championship's other top four side, with Watford losing to Luton, putting Norwich on the brink of winning the league title.
- How are you celebrating Norwich City's promotion? Let us know by tweeting @EDP24 or by emailing your pictures to newsdesk@archant.co.uk
