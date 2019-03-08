Search

Villagers fear being 'cut off' as only bus service axed

PUBLISHED: 16:31 28 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:31 28 October 2019

Konectbus is celebrating its 10th anniversary and launching a new Dereham to Norwich service. Pictured: a new konectbus. PHOTO: IAN BURT COPY:Emma Knights FOR:EDP News EDP pics © 2009 (01603)772434

Konectbus is celebrating its 10th anniversary and launching a new Dereham to Norwich service. Pictured: a new konectbus. PHOTO: IAN BURT COPY:Emma Knights FOR:EDP News EDP pics © 2009 (01603)772434

Archant © 2009

People living in a village which is set for hundreds of new homes said they will be "stranded" when the only bus route serving the area is cut in December.

The Konectbus X6 service between Norwich, Attleborough and Thetford currently runs every two hours, and is the fastest bus link between Attleborough and the city.

For passengers living in Great Ellingham, around three miles north west of Attleborough, the service is an essential link to surrounding towns, as it is the only bus which serves the village.

But from Monday, December 9, the X6 will no longer run, and with no replacement service planned, many in the village fear they will be stranded.

Gina Hale, who lives in Great Ellingham and works on Riverside in Norwich, said she was growing increasingly concerned about being able to continue at her current job.

She said: "I don't know what's going to happen. I don't have access to a car and taxis to and from Attleborough are £8 each way, which I don't have the budget for.

"We're really cut off. The roads don't have a path and there's no streetlights, so walking would be very dangerous. All we want is a bus in the morning and a couple in the evening so people can get to work and students can get to college."

Great Ellingham is set to almost double in size in coming years with hundreds of new homes proposed for the village.

Planning applications for the more than 185 houses reference "good transport links" to surrounding areas, but Ms Hale said without a bus, it would be impossible for anyone without a car to get around.

She added: "I understand Konectbus is a business and needs to run a profit, but if it waited until those new people moved in its customer base would see a big increase."

Attleborough Town Council is set to discuss the issue at its next meeting on Monday, November 4, and Great Ellingham Town Council said it was looking at options to help former-passengers.

Konectbus have been approached for comment.

