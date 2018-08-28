Search

Village set to nearly double in size with new homes - but fewer than expected to be affordable housing

PUBLISHED: 14:50 08 February 2019

A village is set to almost double in size after two separate applications for nearly 250 homes were submitted for approval.

Great Ellingham, near Attleborough, has already had plans approved for 75 new homes, of which the developers are seeking to reduce the number of affordable housing from 30 to just four.

In a report to Breckland Council’s planning committee ahead of their meeting on Monday, February 11, plans have been submitted by Davidge Developers for 153 homes, a village shop and village hall on land between Hingham Road and Watton Road.

They will comprise of 103 three-bedroom properties, 15 two-bedroom retirement homes, 25 four-bedroom homes and eight five-bedroom homes - none of which will be affordable housing.

A separate application for a further 95 homes to be built on land at Hingham Road and Attleborough Road has also been submitted by Flagship Housing, of which 16 will be affordable homes.

With 185 planning permissions already in place - including undecided plans for another 49 homes in Attleborough Road - the recent applications, if approved, could see Great Ellingham village almost double in size.

The village is currently made up of around 525 homes and includes one primary school, a village hall, a post office and pub and is also home to the Breckland Astronomical Observatory.

Villagers have expressed their concerns over the additional strain the extra housing could place on the existing infrastructure and the lack of affordable housing in the mix of homes.

This is likely to be even lower than expected as scrap metal dealer Mellor Metals has submitted an application to reduce the number of affordable housing from 40pc to 5.33pc of the 75 properties being built at its site in Attleborough Road.

A letter to the housing officer by consultancy firm Cornerstone Planning Limited, on behalf of Mellor Metals, states “the development would be unviable with any affordable housing” and that 5.33pc is “the absolute maximum that this scheme can sustain”.

NHS England have stated the nearest doctor’s surgery, Queens Square in Attleborough, does not have capacity to accommodate the additional growth from the proposed developments, but have asked for contributions totalling £89,750 from the developments to upgrade the existing facilities.

