Search

Advanced search

Video

Black Lives Matter graffiti daubed with ‘white lives matter’ slogan

PUBLISHED: 12:30 07 June 2020 | UPDATED: 13:08 07 June 2020

A newly repainted mural by Knapple has been daubed with the words white lives matter. Picture: Clarissa Place

A newly repainted mural by Knapple has been daubed with the words white lives matter. Picture: Clarissa Place

Archant

The artist behind a graffiti mural in support of the Black Lives Movement has expressed her disappointment after the words ‘white lives matter’ were daubed on it.

Markings have been sprayed over this morning. Black Lives Matter graffiti daubed with 'white lives matter' slogan Picture: Clarissa PlaceMarkings have been sprayed over this morning. Black Lives Matter graffiti daubed with 'white lives matter' slogan Picture: Clarissa Place

The graffiti, in the underpass off Pottersgate, was also sprayed with the phrases ‘NF’ and ‘sons of England’. ‘NF’ is believed to stand for National Front, the far right political party.

It was painted by well-known graffiti artist, Ruth “Knapple” Knapp who went straight to the scene on Sunday to begin covering the messages.

More: ‘Spread the word, not coronavirus’ - Protest organisers reminder about livestream

The artist has decided she will paint over the work and come up with a completely new design.

Fearne Elliott designed the mural as part of the Black Lives Matter movement. Picture: Clarissa PlaceFearne Elliott designed the mural as part of the Black Lives Matter movement. Picture: Clarissa Place

She said; “I felt disappointed again for the black community. We are trying to do good here, it is just sad that they have to say that.

“As soon as I saw this message I was straight down here”.

The graffiti was first painted las week in solidarity following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

More: New Black Lives Matter mural unveiled in city underpass following removal blunder

The artist returned to paint a new mural on Friday after a message generated by automatic complaint system resulted in the graffiti being painted over by contractors.

Norwich City Council apologised for the “terrible misunderstanding”.

Knapple then created ‘Educate on Equality’ and includes a picture of a black panther, referencing the Black Panther movement.

She said she and fellow artist Fearne Elliott had been at Pottergate to around 7.30pm last night.

Ms Elliott produced another mural piece which read “We need to stand together”, which was not altered.

Knapple said: “It is really disappointed I wanted to come down and fix this before anybody did see it. I didn’t want people to see it.

“It has been a crazy week for Norwich.

“I have got plenty of paint, people are always getting more and I will just keep going.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Prosecutor explains why he charged Love Island presenter Caroline Flack

Norfolk TV presenter Caroline Flack, who died in Feburary. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Matt Crossick

This nurse has been living in a Campervan in a hospital car park to help out during Covid-19

Ros McManus with her VW campervan at the back of the James Paget Hospital. Photo: Ros McManus

Date hairdressers and barbers set to reopen revealed

Nathan Pizzey (inset) owner of Castle Barbershop is planning to reopen next month. Picture: Castle Barbershop

See inside: this £1m home in Norfolk is like ‘something out of a film set’

Siennabelles in Taverham is on the market for �1m. Picture: Michael Palmer/Fine & Country

Don’t judge Darren Huckerby’s family - it could happen to any parent

Ben Huckerby. Parents should have nothing but sympathy for his family, says Steve Downes Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Date hairdressers and barbers set to reopen revealed

Nathan Pizzey (inset) owner of Castle Barbershop is planning to reopen next month. Picture: Castle Barbershop

Tattoo artists quit after claims of inappropriate behaviour to women

The two men apologised in a post on Instagram. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Norwich legend Darren Huckerby ‘devastated’ for victims after son is sentenced over robberies

Darren Huckerby. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Woman arrested after man falls to death from tower block

Police were called to Normandie Towers in Norwich on Friday. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

See inside: this £1m home in Norfolk is like ‘something out of a film set’

Siennabelles in Taverham is on the market for �1m. Picture: Michael Palmer/Fine & Country

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

This nurse has been living in a Campervan in a hospital car park to help out during Covid-19

Ros McManus with her VW campervan at the back of the James Paget Hospital. Photo: Ros McManus

Black Lives Matter graffiti daubed with ‘white lives matter’ slogan

A newly repainted mural by Knapple has been daubed with the words white lives matter. Picture: Clarissa Place

Mum reaches 8 stone weight loss goal during lockdown

Kimi Storey before she joined Slimming World. Photo: Kimi Storey

Coronavirus pushes up Norfolk and Waveney overall deaths by a third

The region's three hospitals have offered a snapshot of how coronavirus has impacted our communities. Picture: Archant

‘We have all made sacrifices’ - Norfolk nurse putting 300th marathon dream on hold

Melanie Sturman and her finance, Richard Furness. Melanie was set to complete her 300th marathon before the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Melanie Sturman
Drive 24