‘Spread the word, not coronavirus’ - Protest organisers reminder about livestream

PUBLISHED: 09:19 07 June 2020 | UPDATED: 09:27 07 June 2020

Graffiti artists paint Black Lives Matter along the wall of the Pottergate underpass, following the death of George Floyd in America. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Graffiti artists paint Black Lives Matter along the wall of the Pottergate underpass, following the death of George Floyd in America. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Organisers of a Black Lives Matter protest in Norwich is urging anyone who is heading out to protest to follow social distancing rules.

Someone has added a heart on the blacked out Black Lives Matter mural in a 'misunderstanding' by the council in the Pottergate underpass. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYSomeone has added a heart on the blacked out Black Lives Matter mural in a 'misunderstanding' by the council in the Pottergate underpass. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Earlier this week organisers asked people to stay home over coronavirus concerns and will continue its livestream as planned from 2pm today.

A post in the event’s Facebook page said they were aware some people would wish to demonstrate in public but that there was no central location for the protest.

The post says a loud speaker will be at the Forum but it was not a cental location to gather.

The post states: “To clear anything up - there is NO central location for this protest. We are live-streaming so that everyone can protest while following social distancing guidelines.

“The main advice of these guidelines is to *stay home*.

“Remember that we are protesting to save Black Lives, we will strengthen our protest and message by adhering to social distancing guidelines because Covid-19 is disproportionately killing BAME people.

“We therefore urge you to NOT gather in close crowds (<2m from another household) or to march, and to protest from home where possible.

“Spread out. BAME safety is solidarity. Social distancing saves Black Lives. Spread the word, not coronavirus.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

