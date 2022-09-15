All the pictures from the Prince and Princess' visit to Sandringham

The Prince and Princess of Wales view floral tributes left by members of the public at the gates of Sandringham House in Norfolk - Credit: Chris Bishop

The Prince and Princess of Wales visited Sandringham this afternoon to greet well-wishers and view tributes left in memory of the Queen.

They arrived at the estate gates just after 12pm and remained for about 45 minutes.

William and Kate knelt down and read cards left by mourners as thousands watched on.

They then made their way to the packed crowd, shaking hands and engaging in conversation.

Here are all the pictures from the Prince and Princess of Wales' visit to Sandringham.

