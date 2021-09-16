News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
King's Lynn hotel to appear on Four in a Bed

Grace Piercy

Published: 4:50 PM September 16, 2021   
david armes stuart house hotel

David Armes, owner, and Emma, staff member, filming Four in a Bed for Channel 4 in Stuart House Hotel - Credit: Stuart House Hotel

A Norfolk hotel is to appear on Channel 4's Four in a Bed.

The Stuart House Hotel, in Goodwins Road in King's Lynn, undertook filming in October 2020 and the episode will air next week.

Four in a Bed sees B&B owners across the country stay at each other’s establishments and pay what they think their stay is worth, with the winner being named the best value for money.

Stuart House Hotel

Stuart House Hotel - Credit: Stuart House Hotel

The Stuart House Hotel, which has been open for 26 years, is independently owned and operated by David Armes.

Mr Armes said: "Channel 4 said that they thought our hotel was ideally suited to the programme. The other hotels all applied, but we were asked, which was really nice.

"We've never been involved in anything like Four in a Bed before, it was really exciting to see how they filmed it.

Stuart House Hotel

A bedroom at Stuart House Hotel - Credit: Stuart House Hotel

"I do wish I'd studied the show more, I didn't realise the politics and games that go on."

The episodes will air the week commencing September 20, with the programme at Stuart House Hotel on Thursday, September 23.

