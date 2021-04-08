Village post office set to reopen after flooding damage
A village post office is set to officially reopen, after severe flooding forced it to close for repairs.
Kenninghall Post Office will soon return this month nearly four months after flooding devastated the village - also leaving around 30 houses badly affected.
With the shop and post office out of action, a mobile post office was set up in January to help restore services.
Repair works will be complete later this month and the store will officially reopen on April 30.
Wendy Hamilton, Post Office network provision lead, said: “We are delighted to soon be restoring a full time Post Office to Kenninghall.
“We have been supporting the Postmaster for Kenninghall to re-open the branch as soon as possible.
“We thank the Postmaster for Stanton for providing a Mobile Post Office to the community in the interim.”
The opening hours will be Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 8.30am to 5.30pm and Wednesday, 8.30am to 4pm.
