Shop facing £150k flood bill sets up mobile post office
The owner of a village store is doing all he can to carry on serving the community, after his business was ruined by the Christmas floods.
Kenninghall Stores and Post Office was among the worst hit when a months’ worth of rain fell in 24 hours over the festive period.
After losing £20,000 of stock and seeing water damage to the store, owners Mike and Karen Humphreys predicted the total cost could top £150,000.
But despite his losses, Mr and Mrs Humphreys and their store manager, Marion Sommers, have been working to ensure they can reopen as soon as possible.
Mr Humphreys said: “On December 23 we got a knock on the door to say the beck had started to flood and to be honest with you my heart sunk.
“The water went into our house and it came up through the floorboards.
“I tried to save the shop by putting cat litter around the front and back door but again it didn’t make any difference at all.
“The shop ended up getting flooded to the depth of about 2.5ft. About 38 houses were flooded. Our driveway became a river.
“The following morning, I walked into our lovely award-winning shop and it was a disaster.
"There was stock everywhere, water everywhere, it had even lifted a fridge up and turned it up on its side.”
Mr Humphreys said he hoped to reopen the shop in the second week of February.
They have set up a mobile post office once a week, 12-2pm on a Tuesday, as well as a delivery service.
“Our house will be six months until that is sorted. But I am concentrating on the shop,” said Mr Humphrey.
“I spoke to a lady who is 80 as she was walking to the doctors and she asked when it would open.
“She was quite upset when I said another three of four weeks. Her sister is having to bring her shopping from Diss.
“But my objective is to make sure that we continue to serve the community and when we open, we will open with an even better shop than before.”
The store's delivery service is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week for delivery between 2.30 pm and 7.30 pm within 3.5 miles of Kenninghall.
Orders can be made via Facebook or google search Kenninghall Premier.