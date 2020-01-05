Search

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge join the Queen for Sandringham church service

PUBLISHED: 13:32 05 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:06 05 January 2020

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrive to attend a morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk. Picture Joe Giddens/PA Wire.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrive to attend a morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk. Picture Joe Giddens/PA Wire.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have joined the Queen for a church service at Sandringham in Norfolk.

The Queen leaves after attending a morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk. Picture Joe Giddens/PA Wire.

The couple walked side by side towards the St Mary Magdalene Church in the Queen's private estate on Sunday morning.

Kate wore a blue trilby hat with a feathered band, paired with a purple and orange speckled long-line jacket.

William, who wore a navy blue suit and a similarly coloured coat, and his wife left their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, at home for the church visit.

The Queen leaves after attending a morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk. Picture Joe Giddens/PA Wire.

Their two eldest children had accompanied them for the annual Christmas Day service, marking George and Charlotte's debut at the royal family's festive tradition by walking to the church together.

Sunday's service was also attended by Kate's parents Carole and Michael Middleton, who were pictured smiling and chatting in a group as eager members of the public looked on.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrive to attend a morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk. Picture Joe Giddens/PA Wire.

Well-wishers gathered at the church to catch a glimpse of the Queen, who spends each winter at Sandringham, arriving before Christmas and staying until early February.

The monarch wore a vibrant purple hat and a matching woollen coat, which she complimented with a sparkling brooch and pearl earrings.

The 93-year-old Queen was pictured with a blue blanket draped across her lap as she left the church service in a maroon Bentley.

