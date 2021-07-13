News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
How to join our water safety campaign and get your free poster

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 4:56 PM July 13, 2021   
Megan Hart of Winibees Cake Shop, puts up the Eastern Daily Press Water Safety awareness poster the

Megan Hart of Winibees Cake Shop, puts up the Eastern Daily Press Water Safety awareness poster the shop in Sheringham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

This newspaper has launched the Play It Safe campaign to ensure everyone visiting Norfolk's waters this year stays safe and remembers their day out for all the right reasons - here's how you can get involved.

This week, businesses in Sheringham were throwing their support behind the campaign by putting our free posters on their windows, doors and walls.

The posters can be ordered for free, with only a small charge for postage and packaging, from this website: https://www.norfolkstore.co.uk/store/Play-it-Safe-Water-Safety-Poster-Just-pay-P&P-p372304298

One business happy to help out the community and put a picture in the window of its bright pink bakery yesterday, was Winibees on Sheringham High Street.

Owner, Megan Hart, 30, said: ""I think it's really important because obviously we're so close to the sea.

"We really want to support the local community and keep everyone safe."

Her thoughts were echoed across the road at Gray's Amusements, where cashier Francesca Nichols, 39, said: "People have to be careful, it's good to be aware of your environment. We're really happy to help out." 

