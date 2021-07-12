'It's so important' - seaside businesses back water safety campaign
2021
Seaside businesses have thrown their support behind the Play It Safe campaign, proudly displaying our safety posters on their walls and windows.
It comes after the campaign was launched last Friday to ensure everyone visiting Norfolk's waters this year stays safe and remembers their day out for all the right reasons.
Our reporters were in Sheringham on Monday, speaking to businesses about their concerns about water safety and handing out posters.
The first poster went up at Barney's Newsagents where sales assistant Henrietta Sadler was more than happy to do her bit to keep everybody safe by raising awareness.
Further down the road at Winibees Bakery, owner Megan Hart said she was glad to be displaying the poster, given her bright pink bakery's close proximity to the seafront.
Ms Hart, 30, said: "I think it's really important because obviously we're so close to the sea.
"We really want to support the local community and keep everyone safe."
At Aloha ice cream shop, which offers customers a sea view while they queue for a sweet treat, servers Victoria Williams and Ellen McInally-Gibbs stuck the poster to their front window to spread awareness to those on their way to the water.
Ms Williams, 33, said: "I think it's so important, because I've got two young boys and sometimes I take them down there to the sea.
"I always make sure I'm with them when they go in, but I don't like going in the sea."
One popular stop for visitors on their way to and from the sea is Gray's Amusements, where cashier Francesca Nichols was happy to stick a poster on the door, saying she felt people had to be aware of the dangers of the sea.
Ms Nichols, 39, said: "People have to be careful, it's good to be aware of your environment. We're really happy to help out."
Anyone who does get into trouble in water is urged to follow the RNLI's Float To Live points.
They are:
- Fight your instinct to thrash around
- Lean back, extend your arms and legs
- If you need to, gently move your arms and legs to help you float
- Float until you can control your breathing
- Only then call for help or swim to safety