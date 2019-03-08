Search

Memorial service for fishing legend to be held in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 10:00 23 May 2019 | UPDATED: 10:20 23 May 2019

A memorial service for John Wilson will take place at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: John Wilson

A memorial service for John Wilson will take place at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: John Wilson

Archant

A memorial service for Norfolk fishing legend John Wilson will be held in Norwich.

Jo and John Wilson celebrating Christmas in Thailand. Picture: John WilsonJo and John Wilson celebrating Christmas in Thailand. Picture: John Wilson

The service in memory of Mr Wilson is to take place at Norwich Cathedral on Friday, May 24, at 2pm.

Scores of people, including Mr Wilson's family and friends, are expected to attend the service which is open to the public.

The television star, once voted the greatest angler of all time, moved Thailand with his wife Jo in 2013.

John Wilson at his lake in Thailand. Picture: John WilsonJohn Wilson at his lake in Thailand. Picture: John Wilson

The Go Fishing presenter died at his home in Thailand, aged 75, on November 13 last year.

He and his wife had previously lived at Lake House, Great Witchingham, near Norwich, which had a two acre lake he created and where he fished at his local River Wensum.

Such was his devotion to fishing in the county that he had a fishing tackle shop, the Tackle Den, in Bridewell Alley, Norwich, in 1971 and wrote the book Where to Fish in Norfolk and Suffolk.

