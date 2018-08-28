Search

Norfolk angler John Wilson has died

PUBLISHED: 12:18 13 November 2018 | UPDATED: 12:31 13 November 2018

Norfolk angler John Wilson has died at his home in Thailand. Pic: John Wilson

Norfolk angler John Wilson has died at his home in Thailand. Pic: John Wilson

Archant

Norfolk angler John Wilson has died in Thailand.

Jo and John Wilson celebrating Christmas in Thailand. Pic: John Wilson.Jo and John Wilson celebrating Christmas in Thailand. Pic: John Wilson.

The fishing legend, once voted the greatest angler of all time, moved to Thailand with his wife Jo in 2013.

It was reported on Tuesday morning that his family had confirmed the Go Fishing presenter had died at his home this morning at 4.30am.

John Wilson at his own lake in Thailand. Pic: John WilsonJohn Wilson at his own lake in Thailand. Pic: John Wilson

In July this year, Mr and Mrs Wilson, who have two children and six grandchildren, had spoken to the EDP about their plans to return to Norfolk.

They had previously lived at Lake House, Great Witchingham, near Norwich, which had a two acre lake he created.

Mr Wilson, originally from Enfield, returned to Norfolk briefly in the summer to look for a house to buy, and spoke to the EDP of his incredible five year adventure.

Norfolk angler John Wilson has died at his home in Thailand. Pic: John Wilson

