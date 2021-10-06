'That's awful': Jimmy Carr pokes fun at Norfolk on Good Morning Britain

Published: 1:40 PM October 6, 2021

Comedian Jimmy Carr poked fun at Norfolk while presenting the weather on Good Morning Britain. - Credit: PA

Comedian Jimmy Carr has poked fun at Norfolk while presenting the weather forecast on Good Morning Britain.

The 49-year-old took over from usual ITV weather presenter Laura Tobin and was shown how to use the clicker, autocue and green screen.

And it wasn't too long before he starting making swipes at locations across the country, including Norfolk.

It's not every day @jimmycarr does the weather and it could have been worse! 😂@Lauratobin1 take the clicker back now please 😂



Watch GMB now 👉 https://t.co/6iQ6eaXdgg pic.twitter.com/I6RlgPtzRY — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) October 6, 2021

He said: "The winds blowing that will blow over to the west as well. It's got to go somewhere. Sunny spells. Look at that.

"It's just one tiny little bit of Norfolk - that's awful. I could have told you that without looking at the map."

The comedian said he was "pretty thrilled" to be doing the forecast and had people in the studio laughing throughout.

Carr is no stranger to Norfolk having performed his Terribly Funny show at Carrow Road in Norwich in August as part of his UK tour.