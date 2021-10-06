'That's awful': Jimmy Carr pokes fun at Norfolk on Good Morning Britain
- Credit: PA
Comedian Jimmy Carr has poked fun at Norfolk while presenting the weather forecast on Good Morning Britain.
The 49-year-old took over from usual ITV weather presenter Laura Tobin and was shown how to use the clicker, autocue and green screen.
And it wasn't too long before he starting making swipes at locations across the country, including Norfolk.
He said: "The winds blowing that will blow over to the west as well. It's got to go somewhere. Sunny spells. Look at that.
"It's just one tiny little bit of Norfolk - that's awful. I could have told you that without looking at the map."
The comedian said he was "pretty thrilled" to be doing the forecast and had people in the studio laughing throughout.
Carr is no stranger to Norfolk having performed his Terribly Funny show at Carrow Road in Norwich in August as part of his UK tour.
Most Read
- 1 'Squatter' couple's planning bid to use patch of land as private garden
- 2 Van stuck in flood water under railway bridge
- 3 Norfolk police officer could lose job over ‘false claims’ for £390 overtime
- 4 Trapped people released after two-car crash in north Norfolk
- 5 Council's search for dead dog in south Norfolk lay-by continues
- 6 Revealed: The most popular places to move to in Norfolk
- 7 Two new dates announced after Flying Scotsman's Norfolk visit sells out
- 8 Man stole from and assaulted woman he met online, court hears
- 9 600 tonnes of 'unflushable' waste clogs up drains and sewers
- 10 Broads bosses seek chief constable apology after police probe