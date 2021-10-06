News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

'That's awful': Jimmy Carr pokes fun at Norfolk on Good Morning Britain

person

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 1:40 PM October 6, 2021   
Embargoed to 2030 Wednesday March 1 Jimmy Carr arrives at the Design Museum in London for the launch

Comedian Jimmy Carr poked fun at Norfolk while presenting the weather on Good Morning Britain. - Credit: PA

Comedian Jimmy Carr has poked fun at Norfolk while presenting the weather forecast on Good Morning Britain. 

The 49-year-old took over from usual ITV weather presenter Laura Tobin and was shown how to use the clicker, autocue and green screen.

And it wasn't too long before he starting making swipes at locations across the country, including Norfolk. 

He said: "The winds blowing that will blow over to the west as well. It's got to go somewhere. Sunny spells. Look at that.

"It's just one tiny little bit of Norfolk - that's awful. I could have told you that without looking at the map."

The comedian said he was "pretty thrilled" to be doing the forecast and had people in the studio laughing throughout. 

Carr is no stranger to Norfolk having performed his Terribly Funny show at Carrow Road in Norwich in August as part of his UK tour.

Most Read

  1. 1 'Squatter' couple's planning bid to use patch of land as private garden
  2. 2 Van stuck in flood water under railway bridge
  3. 3 Norfolk police officer could lose job over ‘false claims’ for £390 overtime
  1. 4 Trapped people released after two-car crash in north Norfolk
  2. 5 Council's search for dead dog in south Norfolk lay-by continues
  3. 6 Revealed: The most popular places to move to in Norfolk
  4. 7 Two new dates announced after Flying Scotsman's Norfolk visit sells out
  5. 8 Man stole from and assaulted woman he met online, court hears
  6. 9 600 tonnes of 'unflushable' waste clogs up drains and sewers
  7. 10 Broads bosses seek chief constable apology after police probe
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Calls have been made to remove the decomposing body of a dog which was discovered in a lay-by on the A140 Ipswich Road.

Dead dog found in South Norfolk lay-by

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
The eight passengers were rescued from the boat that was 75pc underwater when Hemsby Broads Rescue crews reached it.

Norfolk Live

Eight people rescued from sinking boat on River Bure

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Firefighters have been called to a building fire in Lowestoft

Suffolk Live

Lowestoft primary school roof catches fire

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
With the price of petrol and diesel is rising at forecourts in Norfolk after tumbling to almost £1 p

Norfolk Live

Norfolk fuel update: Queues subside as army is called in

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon