Jimmy Carr confirmed for Carrow Road performance

Ben Hardy

Published: 10:12 AM May 28, 2021   
World-famous comedian Jimmy Carr will be performing at Carrow Road this summer, it has been announced.

His ‘Terribly Funny’ tour kicked off in May 2019 and will be coming to Norwich on Thursday, August 5.

The comedian has won the British Comedy Award for ‘Best Live Stand-Up Tour’, been nominated for the Perrier Award and in 2016 became the first UK comedian to record a special for US streaming platform Netflix.

He’s also known for being the host of iconic UK comedy panel shows 8 Out Of 10 Cats, 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown and Big Fat Quiz Of The Year. 

Norwich City’s head of commercial development Ben Tunnell said: “The coronavirus pandemic has had a huge impact on the touring and events industry, so we are delighted to be able to welcome Jimmy Carr to Carrow Road." 

Tickets will be priced at £29.50, with seating in the South Stand.

There are hospitality upgrades available, for an additional £50.

Tickets go on sale to 2021-22 season ticket holders and members from Monday, June 7 at 9am.

They go on general sale from Wednesday, June 9 at 9am from ticket.canaries.co.uk or 01603 721902.

