Norfolk's first woman bishop consecrated in historic service

Published: 5:28 PM June 23, 2021

The bishops and archdeacons at the consecration of the Bishop of Lynn. - Credit: Diocese of Norwich

Norfolk's first woman bishop has officially been consecrated in an historic service.

The Rt Rev Dr Jane Steen is the new Bishop of Lynn after she was consecrated at Norwich Cathedral on Wednesday, June 23 in front of 250 people.

The bishop, who was previously the Archdeacon of Southwark, is the first woman bishop in Norfolk and Waveney and the first suffragan bishop to have been consecrated in Norwich Cathedral.

The Rt Revd Sarah Mullally Bishop of London lays hands on the new Bishop of Lynn. - Credit: Diocese of Norwich

Bishop Jane said: “I feel humbled and honoured to be the first woman consecrated as a bishop in Norwich Cathedral.

"It is overwhelmingly beautiful, its stones saturated by the prayers of so many generations. To God be all its glory and may the Lord Jesus be with me as I go from here to serve in this wonderful diocese.”

The Rt Rev Sarah Mullally, the Bishop of London, presided over the service as Dean of the Province of Canterbury, which saw Bishop Jane anointed with sacred oil to signify her role of leadership within the church, and given a ring and pectoral cross.

The Rt Revd Dr Jane Steen Bishop of Lynn at her consecration service at Norwich Cathedral. - Credit: Diocese of Norwich

Bishop of Norwich the Rt Rev Graham Usher said Bishop Jane has a deep pastoral care for the people and communities that she served and a "rich experience of mission" in the Church of England.

He added: "She brings these aspects, together with her great sense of joy and fun, to the role of Bishop of Lynn. I am confident that she and her husband, Pip, will soon come to love this diocese and its people.

"May we be a blessing to them, as they will be a blessing to us.”

The new Bishop of Lynn with guests in the Bishop's Garden following the service. - Credit: Diocese of Norwich

Bishop Jane spoke of her enormous privilege in "carrying the torch" for a more diverse church following the historic appointment in April and said she was "honoured and delighted" to be joining the Diocese of Norwich with her husband Pip.

Speaking at the time of the announcement, she said she looked forward to listening and learning from local communities and clergy and also hopes to tackle poverty of opportunity in education and diversity.

Bishop of Lynn designate, the Ven Dr Jane Steen and husband Pip. - Credit: Diocese of Norwich

Suffragan bishops are usually consecrated in London or York but due to the Covid-19 pandemic it had to be altered.