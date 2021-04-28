'I nearly burst into tears' - Norfolk's first woman Bishop tells of shock
- Credit: Sonya Duncan
Norfolk's first woman bishop has said its an enormous privilege to be "carrying the torch" for a more diverse church following the historic announcement.
The Venerable Dr Jane Steen, who is currently the Archdeacon of Southwark, will be the next Bishop of Lynn.
The new bishop, who has previously lived in Cambridge, said she had no thought of ever working in Norfolk but that the appointment made her heart sing and was "purely serendipity", adding that she looked forward to listening and learning from local communities and clergy.
Dr Steen, who was among the first group of people studying for the ministry where women could be ordained a priest, said she was overwhelmed by the appointment, and that other women clergy and lay women were "really encouraged".
She said: "I nearly burst into tears when I was telling people about it.
"I think one of the hallmarks of our time is that both in the church and more widely we just have to accept we are a very diverse population and church, and there is gifting.
You may also want to watch:
"There should therefore be opportunity from people of all walks of life, and we shouldn't judge people or make prior assessment on people's gender, skin colour, cultural background or social class.
"It's a privilege to carry the torch for that.
Most Read
- 1 'Sadistic' couple jailed for campaign of abuse against children
- 2 'It's the people' - The secret to the most sought after village in Norfolk
- 3 Buy a petrol station for £3.25m
- 4 Emotional goodbye to 'tough little' Norwich fan with ‘heart of gold'
- 5 The Only Way is Essex cast spotted filming in Norfolk
- 6 Group launches crowdfunder to ban vehicles from rural lane
- 7 'I will gut you' - Man stabbed to death over £10 drugs debt, court told
- 8 Delivery driver who was threatened with knife made to wait for wages
- 9 Historic seafront hotels saved from closure in group buyout
- 10 City restaurants tell why they have decided to stay shut
"I am glad to say now there are other women bishops - it's becoming more normal - just as black and minority ethnic people I hope will be coming through the church more."
The new bishop hopes to tackle poverty of opportunity in education and diversity, adding that she was excited by the quality of CofE schools in the county.
Dr Steen, who will move to Dereham with her husband Pip, said outside of the ministry she looked forward to a different way of life and spending more time outdoors on walks and cycling.
She toured the Lynn Archdeaconry on Wednesday, April 28 with visits to King’s Lynn Minster, a smallholding near Dereham, a coastal parish church lunch club on the North Norfolk coast, ending with attendance at evensong at Norwich Cathedral.