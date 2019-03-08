Search

Too soon? Christmas displays spotted in August

PUBLISHED: 15:51 12 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:53 12 August 2019

Christmas cards on display in August at Norwich Card Factory in Haymarket. Photo: Submitted

Christmas cards on display in August at Norwich Card Factory in Haymarket. Photo: Submitted

Christmas might be "the most wonderful time of the year" but how do you feel about seeing seasons greetings in the middle of summer?

A number of Norfolk shops have already begun to sell Christmas products, more than 19 weeks ahead of the big day.

Christmas cards a plenty line the racks at The Card Factory at the Norwich Haymarket store, and Riverside's Hobbycraft has started advertising baubles and advent calendars,

Christmas cards on display in August at Norwich Card Factory in Haymarket. Photo: Submitted

One Norfolk man even spotted the beginnings of a Santa's grotto at Thetford Garden Centre.

Perhaps our calenders are out of whack after June saw a historic Norwich street covered in snow for Netflix Christmas film Jingle Jangle.

What do you think, way too early for snowmen or are you always glad to see some Christmas cheer? Vote in our poll and let us know.

