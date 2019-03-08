Poll

Too soon? Christmas displays spotted in August

Christmas cards on display in August at Norwich Card Factory in Haymarket. Photo: Submitted Archant

Christmas might be "the most wonderful time of the year" but how do you feel about seeing seasons greetings in the middle of summer?

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A number of Norfolk shops have already begun to sell Christmas products, more than 19 weeks ahead of the big day.

Christmas cards a plenty line the racks at The Card Factory at the Norwich Haymarket store, and Riverside's Hobbycraft has started advertising baubles and advent calendars,

Christmas cards on display in August at Norwich Card Factory in Haymarket. Photo: Submitted Christmas cards on display in August at Norwich Card Factory in Haymarket. Photo: Submitted

One Norfolk man even spotted the beginnings of a Santa's grotto at Thetford Garden Centre.

Perhaps our calenders are out of whack after June saw a historic Norwich street covered in snow for Netflix Christmas film Jingle Jangle.

What do you think, way too early for snowmen or are you always glad to see some Christmas cheer? Vote in our poll and let us know.

Too early to think about Christmas? We have the beginning of our Christmas range now in-store! The ever so popular fillable baubles are back! They'll be gone before you know it! #christmas #tooearly #norwich pic.twitter.com/LtcG5WLkO6 — Hobbycraft Norwich (@Hobbycraft_NRW) August 11, 2019

You may also want to watch: