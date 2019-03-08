Why this historic Norwich street is covered in snow

While most of Norwich basks in the sunshine this week, one city street appears to be experiencing a Victorian winter for an upcoming Netflix production.

Fake snow now lines the rooftops and windows of Elm Hill, while its shop fronts resemble those from a typical 19th century high street.

The transformation of the historic quarter is taking place for the filming of Jingle Jangle, a new musical being produced by singer John Legend.

The film, which stars Oscar-winning actor Forest Whitaker, follows the story of a toy maker as he struggles to get his magical new invention to work in time for Christmas.

On Monday, production staff could be seen installing props along the cobbled street ahead of filming, which is due to begin on Tuesday.

Olive's Cafe on the corner of Elm Hill has been turned into 'S.Boone Town Store and Supplies', while other shops have become bakeries, beauty parlours and fishmongers.

The street and its businesses are closed to the public for the duration of the shoot.

Elm Hill, Princes Street, The Monastery, Tombland Alley and Waggon and Horses Lane have been shut from June 1 until Monday, June 10.

Redwell Street will be closed from its junction with St Georges Street to its junction with St Andrew Street.

Wensum Street and Fye Bridge Street, which lead onto Magdalen Street, will also be shut from 9.05am until 4.15pm over the period, with diversions for cars via Palace Street, Whitefriars and Fishergate.

Mandell's Gallery, on Elm Hill, remains open while the shoot gets under way.

Business owners affected by the closures say they had been compensated for the disruption.

Duncan McKeown, owner of The Games Room on Elm Hill, said his store frontage is being transformed into a newsagent's.

He said: "We are all being adequately compensated for it, but it might be a bit of trouble for some residents living here I imagine."

Paul Murawski, of Elm Hill Collectables and The Stamp Corner, said: "I think it's quite good for Elm Hill and I don't see how it will be a problem.

"They want to use part of our premises to watch a snowball fight from, while Stamp Corner will be turned into an ironmongers."