Investigation launched after pilot killed in aircraft crash in Beccles

An investigation is underway after a light aircraft crashed at Beccles Airfield in north Suffolk - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

An investigation has been launched after a pilot was killed in a light aircraft crash at Beccles Airfield.

The incident happened at the north Suffolk airfield at about 2pm on Thursday, Suffolk police said.

A man was on board a light aircraft that crashed as it attempted to land on the runway.

Eleven emergency service vehicles were called to the scene, including seven fire engines from Woodbridge, Leiston, Wrentham, Beccles and Lowestoft South stations.

Police later confirmed a man was killed in the incident.

The Air Ambulance was also called to the scene - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

An investigation conducted by the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) is now underway and investigators will be working on site as of today.

A spokesman for the AAIB said: “An accident at Beccles aerodrome involving a light aircraft was notified to the AAIB yesterday.

"An investigation has been launched into the accident.

"A team of inspectors arrived at the accident site yesterday to begin gathering evidence.

"They are continuing to work on site today.”