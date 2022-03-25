News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Investigation launched after pilot killed in aircraft crash in Beccles

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 11:22 AM March 25, 2022
Emergency services have been called to a light aircraft that has crashed at Beccles airfield

An investigation is underway after a light aircraft crashed at Beccles Airfield in north Suffolk - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

An investigation has been launched after a pilot was killed in a light aircraft crash at Beccles Airfield.

The incident happened at the north Suffolk airfield at about 2pm on Thursday, Suffolk police said. 

A man was on board a light aircraft that crashed as it attempted to land on the runway.

Eleven emergency service vehicles were called to the scene, including seven fire engines from Woodbridge, Leiston, Wrentham, Beccles and Lowestoft South stations.

Police later confirmed a man was killed in the incident.

The Air Ambulance was also called to the scene 

The Air Ambulance was also called to the scene - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

An investigation conducted by the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) is now underway and investigators will be working on site as of today.

A spokesman for the AAIB said: “An accident at Beccles aerodrome involving a light aircraft was notified to the AAIB yesterday.

"An investigation has been launched into the accident.

"A team of inspectors arrived at the accident site yesterday to begin gathering evidence.

Most Read

  1. 1 The 'ultimate' Broads home goes up for sale for £3m
  2. 2 Norwich Hamleys store set to close after six months
  3. 3 Great Yarmouth pub fire: Investigators cannot rule out people still inside
  1. 4 Light aircraft crashes at Beccles Airfield
  2. 5 Pilot dies following Beccles aircraft crash
  3. 6 ‘Horrific’ paedophile, 51, who raped schoolgirl jailed for 14 years
  4. 7 Revealed: The happiest and unhappiest places to live in Norfolk
  5. 8 Father took his premature newborn baby from hospital in a backpack
  6. 9 Norfolk family spends six months living the Amish life for Channel 4 show
  7. 10 'Tragic' death of one-year-old prompts coroner's wire warning

"They are continuing to work on site today.”

Suffolk Live News
Norfolk Live News
Beccles News

Don't Miss

Joe Pasquale revealed on Radio X that he has moved to Norfolk. 

'I really like the accent' - Joe Pasquale has moved to Norfolk

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
A car has been left in the B1150 Norwich Road close to Horstead.

Norfolk Live News

Calls made to remove car which has been stuck in tree for months

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Jon Minns Aylsham

Garage owner denies running residential area 'like a scrapyard'

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
The afternoon teas ready for the Normandy Veterans at a special ceremony at the Assembly House.

Food and Drink

Two places in Norfolk named among best afternoon tea spots in England

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon