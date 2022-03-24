News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Breaking

Emergency services attending aircraft incident at Beccles Airfield

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 2:49 PM March 24, 2022
Updated: 2:52 PM March 24, 2022
Police, fire engines and ambulance crews at attending an incident at Beccles Airfield

Police, fire engines and ambulance crews at attending an incident at Beccles Airfield - Credit: Danielle Booden

Emergency services have been called to an aircraft incident at Beccles Airfield in north Suffolk.

Police, fire crews and the ambulance service were dispatched to the scene at about 2pm today.

Seven fire engines from Woodbridge, Leiston, Wrentham, Beccles and Lowestoft South stations are at the scene.

Suffolk police and the East of England Ambulance Service have been approached for comment.

This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in. 

Join our Suffolk Breaking News Facebook group to be the first to see breaking news stories in the county. 

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service
Beccles News

Don't Miss

Tom Hardy enjoyed a pizza from the The Wood Fired Food Co in Burnham Deepdale. Photo: The Wood Fired

Video

7 celebrities that come to Norfolk for their holidays

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Jon Minns Aylsham

Garage owner denies running residential area 'like a scrapyard'

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
A body has been discovered at Mousehold Heath in Norwich, with police cordons still in place two days later

Man found dead on Mousehold Heath is named

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Ambulances queued outside of the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital

Ambulance staff told to 'drop and go' and ignore calls as demand soars

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon