Emergency services attending aircraft incident at Beccles Airfield

Breaking

Police, fire engines and ambulance crews at attending an incident at Beccles Airfield - Credit: Danielle Booden

Emergency services have been called to an aircraft incident at Beccles Airfield in north Suffolk.

Police, fire crews and the ambulance service were dispatched to the scene at about 2pm today.

Seven fire engines from Woodbridge, Leiston, Wrentham, Beccles and Lowestoft South stations are at the scene.

Suffolk police and the East of England Ambulance Service have been approached for comment.

This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in.

Join our Suffolk Breaking News Facebook group to be the first to see breaking news stories in the county.