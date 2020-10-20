Wait for inquest into death of biker on A140 will pass a year

Police at the scene of a serious road traffic collision on the A140 at Dickleburgh on January 10, 2020, which killed David Clarke from Eye. Picture: Victoria Pertusa / Archant Archant

A review into the death of a health and safety executive will take place just over a year after he was killed in a crash.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

David Clarke, 56, of Cross Street, Eye, died after the incident on the A140 at Dickleburgh on January 10 this year.

The inquest into his death was opened on January 20 at Norfolk Coroner’s Court in Norwich.

Mr Clarke, who had been driving a BMW motorcycle, collided with a blue Ford C-Max car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Ford was not seriously injured but was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

MORE: Health and safety executive died in A140 crash, an inquest hears

During the inquest opening, the cause of death was given as multiple injuries as a result of a road traffic collision by area coroner Yvonne Blake.

She held the latest review into the death at Norfolk Coroner’s Court on Tuesday, October 20, and adjourned it for another review to take place on January 20 next year.