Health and safety executive died in A140 crash, an inquest hears

Police at the scene of a serious road traffic collision on the A140 at Dickleburgh Picture: Simon Parkin Archant

An inquest has opened into the death of a health and safety executive killed in a crash.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police at the scene of a serious road traffic collision on the A140 at Dickleburgh Picture: Victoria Pertusa / Archant Police at the scene of a serious road traffic collision on the A140 at Dickleburgh Picture: Victoria Pertusa / Archant

David Clarke, 56, of Cross Street, Eye, died after the incident on the A140 at Dickleburgh on January 10.

Mr Clarke, who had been driving a BMW motorcyle, collided with a blue Ford C-Max car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Ford was not seriously injured but was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

An inquest into Mr Clarke's death opened at Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich on Monday.

The cause of death was given as multiple injuries as a result of a road traffic collision.

Area Coroner Yvonne Blake said a full inquest date will be set once the police's accident file has been received.

A pre-inquest review hearing will be held on April 20.