Lorry driver died from crash injuries, inquest hears

The A47 was closed after the crash at Little Fransham. Photo: Abigail Nicholson Archant

An inquest has opened into the death of a lorry driver in a crash on the A47.

Calvin Beckett, 47, who lived in Dereham, was involved in a collision between a lorry, a tanker and a car at Little Fransham on the A47, on Friday, March 6.

Mr Beckett was pronounced dead at the scene.

At an inquest opened into his death held at Norfolk Coroner’s Court on Tuesday, March 17, Yvonne Blake, area coroner for Norfolk said Mr Beckett had been employed as an HGV delivery driver.

His cause of death was given as a chest injury due to a road traffic collision.

On March 6, police were called to the A47 at Little Fransham at around 10.45am following reports of a crash between three vehicles.

Emergency services including the air ambulance and fire service were also called to the scene.

Following the collision the road was closed between Wendling and the McDonald’s roundabout near Swaffham for several hours.

Mr Beckett’s inquest has been adjourned for a pre-inquest review on June 15.