Inquest opens into death of six-month-old baby girl

Felicity-Jane Mina Eva Eagle, who has died at just six months old.

An inquest has opened into the death of a six-month-old baby who died just days after Christmas.

Kurtis Eagle and Abbie Jackson, whose baby Felicity-Jane Mina Eva Eagle has died at just six months old.

Felicity-Jane Mina Eva Eagle died on December 28 last year, having been diagnosed with bronchiolitis on Christmas Day.

On Tuesday, an inquest into her death was opened at Norfolk Coroners’ Court in Norwich, which heard how the medical cause of her death was given as unascertained.

In January, parents Kurtis Eagle and Abbie Jackson, who live in Mileham, near Dereham, spoke of their heartache at losing their baby girl.

Mr Eagle, 23, said at the time: “We’ve got a little boy so we’ve got to be strong for him. We’re just doing our best to support each other.”

Felicity-Jane Mina Eva Eagle, who has died at just six months old, pictured with her brother Freddie-Jay, two.

Felicity-Jane was born on June 26, 2019, prematurely at 33 weeks, and had a hole in her heart.

The inquest was adjourned until Friday, May 29, when a review will be held, with a full inquest to be scheduled at a later date.