Parents' heartbreak as baby dies at six months

A young couple are in the midst of a nightmare after suffering the unexpected death of their beloved infant daughter at the age of six months.

Felicity-Jane Mina Eva Eagle died on December 28 after being diagnosed with bronchiolitis on Christmas Day.

Her parents, Kurtis Eagle, 23, and Abbie Jackson, 20, who live in Mileham, near Dereham, said they were devastated at the loss of their baby girl.

Mr Eagle said: "It just doesn't seem real at the moment. You never plan to bury your kid before yourself.

"We've also got a little boy so we've got to be strong for him. We're just doing our best to support each other."

Mr Eagle and Miss Jackson, who are engaged, and their son Freddie-Jay, two, are staying with relatives while they cope with the loss.

Felicity-Jane had been born premature, at 33 weeks, with a hole in the heart.

On Christmas Day her parents noticed she was having trouble breathing and was coughing, and they took her to the accident and emergency department at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital that evening.

Mr Eagle said: "We thought it would be better to have her checked out. We went late at night to the out-of-hours at the Norfolk and Norwich."

Mucus was found on her lungs and in her chest and throat and the medical team was able to remove some of it.

Mr Eagle said they were told she had bronchiolitis - a common infection in young children that is caused by respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

He said: "They said that she was using her tummy to breathe, and wasn't using her chest. They said she would get worse before she got better, but we didn't think it would be this worse.

"They kept her in until Boxing Day morning and then sent her home. She wasn't admitted."

Mr Eagle said Felicity-Jane's coughing continued the following day - Friday - and she died around 4am the day after.

Mr Eagle said: "We're just trying to get our heads around the fact that she's gone."

Brittany Narbett, a friend, has set up a fundraising appeal to help the family cover the cost of Felicity-Jane's funeral, and people have been sharing messages of condolence on the fundraising page.

One message read: "So sorry to read this heartbreaking news. Thinking of the family at this terribly difficult time. RIP little princess."

The fundraising page can be found at www.gofundme.com/f/Felicity-Jane





