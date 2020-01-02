Search

Advanced search

Parents' heartbreak as baby dies at six months

PUBLISHED: 06:30 02 January 2020 | UPDATED: 07:44 02 January 2020

Felicity-Jane Mina Eva Eagle, who has died at just six months old. Picture: Courtesy of Abbie Jackson

Felicity-Jane Mina Eva Eagle, who has died at just six months old. Picture: Courtesy of Abbie Jackson

Archant

A young couple are in the midst of a nightmare after suffering the unexpected death of their beloved infant daughter at the age of six months.

Felicity-Jane Mina Eva Eagle, who has died at just six months old, pictured with her brother Freddie-Jay, two. Picture: Courtesy of Abbie JacksonFelicity-Jane Mina Eva Eagle, who has died at just six months old, pictured with her brother Freddie-Jay, two. Picture: Courtesy of Abbie Jackson

Felicity-Jane Mina Eva Eagle died on December 28 after being diagnosed with bronchiolitis on Christmas Day.

Her parents, Kurtis Eagle, 23, and Abbie Jackson, 20, who live in Mileham, near Dereham, said they were devastated at the loss of their baby girl.

Mr Eagle said: "It just doesn't seem real at the moment. You never plan to bury your kid before yourself.

"We've also got a little boy so we've got to be strong for him. We're just doing our best to support each other."

Kurtis Eagle and Abbie Jackson, whose baby Felicity-Jane Mina Eva Eagle has died at just six months old. Picture: Courtesy of Abbie JacksonKurtis Eagle and Abbie Jackson, whose baby Felicity-Jane Mina Eva Eagle has died at just six months old. Picture: Courtesy of Abbie Jackson

Mr Eagle and Miss Jackson, who are engaged, and their son Freddie-Jay, two, are staying with relatives while they cope with the loss.

Felicity-Jane had been born premature, at 33 weeks, with a hole in the heart.

On Christmas Day her parents noticed she was having trouble breathing and was coughing, and they took her to the accident and emergency department at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital that evening.

Mr Eagle said: "We thought it would be better to have her checked out. We went late at night to the out-of-hours at the Norfolk and Norwich."

Felicity-Jane Mina Eva Eagle, who has died at just six months old, pictured with her brother Freddie-Jay, two. Picture: Courtesy of Abbie JacksonFelicity-Jane Mina Eva Eagle, who has died at just six months old, pictured with her brother Freddie-Jay, two. Picture: Courtesy of Abbie Jackson

Mucus was found on her lungs and in her chest and throat and the medical team was able to remove some of it.

Mr Eagle said they were told she had bronchiolitis - a common infection in young children that is caused by respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

He said: "They said that she was using her tummy to breathe, and wasn't using her chest. They said she would get worse before she got better, but we didn't think it would be this worse.

"They kept her in until Boxing Day morning and then sent her home. She wasn't admitted."

Felicity-Jane Mina Eva Eagle, who has died at just six months old. Picture: Courtesy of Abbie JacksonFelicity-Jane Mina Eva Eagle, who has died at just six months old. Picture: Courtesy of Abbie Jackson

Mr Eagle said Felicity-Jane's coughing continued the following day - Friday - and she died around 4am the day after.

Mr Eagle said: "We're just trying to get our heads around the fact that she's gone."

Brittany Narbett, a friend, has set up a fundraising appeal to help the family cover the cost of Felicity-Jane's funeral, and people have been sharing messages of condolence on the fundraising page.

One message read: "So sorry to read this heartbreaking news. Thinking of the family at this terribly difficult time. RIP little princess."

The fundraising page can be found at www.gofundme.com/f/Felicity-Jane





Most Read

Man in hospital after fire destroys thatched cottage roof

The cottage on The Street in Halvergate which was damaged by fire on New Year's Day 2020. Picture: Sophie Wyllie

Parents’ heartbreak as baby dies at six months

Felicity-Jane Mina Eva Eagle, who has died at just six months old. Picture: Courtesy of Abbie Jackson

Four under investigation still as probe continues into Norwich brothel

The house on Spencer Street in Norwich. Photo: Dan Grimmer

Speeding A11 driver who had two-year-old child in car arrested for drug-driving

Police officers arrested a driver on the A11 at Mildenhall on New Year's Day after he tested positive for drugs. Picture: Denise Bradley

Meet the babies born 30 minutes and a decade apart

Jess Bunting and Nick Hale welcomed baby Henry at 12.15am on New Years Day, making him the first baby of 2020. Picture: Clarissa Place

Most Read

No wonder Debenhams is closing stores if this is their new policy

Debenhams isn closing stores in the region. Pic: Archant

Norwich shopping street set to lose its ‘tired and outdated’ 1970s canopies

The canopies in St Stephens Street are to be refurbished. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Man in 20s dies in crash

Police are on the scene at the A1145 in Great Massingham near King's Lynn where a car and van have collided. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Drink-driver rolls car 30 minutes into New Year

Police arrested a driver on suspicion of drink driving just before 12.30pm in King's Lynn. Picture: King's Lynn Police

Car crashes into house in early hours of New Year’s Day

A house has been damaged by a car following an incident in Gloucester Way in Thetford. Photo: Simon Parkin

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Parents’ heartbreak as baby dies at six months

Felicity-Jane Mina Eva Eagle, who has died at just six months old. Picture: Courtesy of Abbie Jackson

Game over for Patrick Roberts at Norwich City

Manchester City loanee Patrick Roberts is on the way at Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Four under investigation still as probe continues into Norwich brothel

The house on Spencer Street in Norwich. Photo: Dan Grimmer

Man in hospital after fire destroys thatched cottage roof

The cottage on The Street in Halvergate which was damaged by fire on New Year's Day 2020. Picture: Sophie Wyllie

Speeding A11 driver who had two-year-old child in car arrested for drug-driving

Police officers arrested a driver on the A11 at Mildenhall on New Year's Day after he tested positive for drugs. Picture: Denise Bradley
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists