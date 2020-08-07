Aylsham High School teacher was found unresponsive at home, inquest hears

Aylsham High School is mourning the death of teacher, Catherine Cartwright. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE Archant Norfolk 2015

A secondary school teacher was found unresponsive at home an inquest has heard.

Catherine Cartwright, 31, a geography teacher at Aylsham High School, died on August 1.

At an inquest opened into her death on Friday, August 7, Yvonne Blake, area coroner for Norfolk said Mrs Cartwright had been found unresponsive at her home in Badersfield.

Following her death, Aylsham High School published a letter paying tribute to Mrs Cartwright, it said: “Mrs Cartwright had the biggest and kindest heart you could imagine and an extraordinary professional integrity and courage.

“She fought with every sinew to support the students in her house and was incredibly determined that they should receive the help and support that they needed.

“We have lost a wonderful colleague, an extraordinary teacher, a caring and courageous person, and a much-loved friend.”

Her cause of death was given as hanging.

The inquest has been adjourned until January 1, 2021.

• If you need help and support, call Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust’s First Response helpline 0808 196 3494 or the Samaritans on 116 123. Both services are available 24 hours 7 days a week. You can also download the Stay Alive app on Apple & Android.