School mourns death of much-loved teacher

Aylsham High School is mourning the death of teacher, Catherine Cartwright. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE Archant Norfolk 2015

A school community is mourning the loss of one of its teachers after her death.

A letter published on the Aylsham High School website pays tribute to Catherine Cartwright, saying that she died on August 1.

The letter, addressed to students, parents and carers, says: “It is with immense shock, sadness, and a very heavy heart that I need to inform you of the tragic death of our colleague Mrs Cartwright.”

The letter went onto describe Mrs Cartwright, who was head of the school’s Felbrigg House, as an “incredible colleague and wonderful person”.

It says: “She was an extraordinary teacher and a phenomenal head of house. Her incredible energy and passion for learning touched so many lives and changed the fortunes of so many students.”

Mrs Cartwright joined the school as a member of the science team before becoming a geography teacher - a subject she was passionate about - and her geography school trips had become “legendary”.

The letter said: “Whether it be taking the whole of Year 7 to Kew Gardens or students to Iceland everything was meticulously planned and a resounding success.

“These trips were incredible and often life-changing experiences for students and staff alike.”

The letter said Mrs Cartwright’s legacy was one of “joy, enthusiasm, and love of learning”.

It said: “More than anything though Mrs Cartwright had the biggest and kindest heart you could imagine and an extraordinary professional integrity and courage.

“She fought with every sinew to support the students in her house and was incredibly determined that they should receive the help and support that they needed.

“We have lost a wonderful colleague, an extraordinary teacher, a caring and courageous person, and a much-loved friend.”

The letter said Mrs Cartwright’s death would be felt “incredibly deeply” by the school community, and said they would be working with the local authority to make sure staff, students and the wider community had access to all the help they needed.

*For help and support visit www.norfolkandwaveneymind.org.uk. Alternatively call the Samaritans 24/7 free helpline on 116123 or visit www.samaritans.org