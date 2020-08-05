Search

Advanced search

School mourns death of much-loved teacher

PUBLISHED: 14:34 05 August 2020 | UPDATED: 14:41 05 August 2020

Aylsham High School is mourning the death of teacher, Catherine Cartwright. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Aylsham High School is mourning the death of teacher, Catherine Cartwright. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Archant Norfolk 2015

A school community is mourning the loss of one of its teachers after her death.

A letter published on the Aylsham High School website pays tribute to Catherine Cartwright, saying that she died on August 1.

The letter, addressed to students, parents and carers, says: “It is with immense shock, sadness, and a very heavy heart that I need to inform you of the tragic death of our colleague Mrs Cartwright.”

The letter went onto describe Mrs Cartwright, who was head of the school’s Felbrigg House, as an “incredible colleague and wonderful person”.

It says: “She was an extraordinary teacher and a phenomenal head of house. Her incredible energy and passion for learning touched so many lives and changed the fortunes of so many students.”

Mrs Cartwright joined the school as a member of the science team before becoming a geography teacher - a subject she was passionate about - and her geography school trips had become “legendary”.

The letter said: “Whether it be taking the whole of Year 7 to Kew Gardens or students to Iceland everything was meticulously planned and a resounding success.

“These trips were incredible and often life-changing experiences for students and staff alike.”

The letter said Mrs Cartwright’s legacy was one of “joy, enthusiasm, and love of learning”.

It said: “More than anything though Mrs Cartwright had the biggest and kindest heart you could imagine and an extraordinary professional integrity and courage.

“She fought with every sinew to support the students in her house and was incredibly determined that they should receive the help and support that they needed.

“We have lost a wonderful colleague, an extraordinary teacher, a caring and courageous person, and a much-loved friend.”

The letter said Mrs Cartwright’s death would be felt “incredibly deeply” by the school community, and said they would be working with the local authority to make sure staff, students and the wider community had access to all the help they needed.

*For help and support visit www.norfolkandwaveneymind.org.uk. Alternatively call the Samaritans 24/7 free helpline on 116123 or visit www.samaritans.org

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Most Read

Man hits out after ‘outrageous’ wait to pay at seaside car park

The queue David Matthews was faced with when trying to buy a ticket to park at Wells Beach Car Park. Picture: Supplied by David Matthews

Travellers set up ‘unauthorised encampment’ on car park

The Travellers, who set up camp on the Pakefield Road car park in Lowestoft, have now left the area. Picture: Archant

‘Accident waiting to happen’ - Fresh call for roads shake-up near retail park

Costessey Town Council member Gary Blundell is calling for safety improvements on William Frost Way, which runs past the Longwater Retail Park. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

‘It will take your breath away’ - Wildlife reserve ‘unique to East Anglia‘ opens

Watatunga Wildlife Reserve opened for its first tours on Monday, August 3. Picture: Andrew Waddison

Map shows all the restaurants taking part in money off Eat Out to Help Out scheme

The Eat Out to Help Out scheme will make family meals out cheaper over the summer holidays

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man hits out after ‘outrageous’ wait to pay at seaside car park

The queue David Matthews was faced with when trying to buy a ticket to park at Wells Beach Car Park. Picture: Supplied by David Matthews

Wetherspoon’s staff member tests positive for coronavirus

The Wetherspoon pub The William Adams on Gorleston High Street has confirmed a case of Covid-19 among its staff. Picture (pre-pandemic): Nick Butcher

Heartache for family as mum loses daughter and husband in the space of just 24 hours

The family of Michael and Emma Pottle have paid tribute to the remarkable pair after they died within 24 hours of each other. Picture: Lisa Pottle

Travellers set up ‘unauthorised encampment’ on car park

The Travellers, who set up camp on the Pakefield Road car park in Lowestoft, have now left the area. Picture: Archant

How many coronavirus cases are there where you live?

Parts of Norfolk saw a small rise in the coronavirus infection rate last week, while others saw infection rates fall but over all numbers remain low. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Self-styled lord who ripped off students could have hidden assets in Mauritius, court hears

Scott Wolfe, who was jailed for an online nutrition scam, posing with one of the cars bought during the fraud. Photo: Norfolk County Council Trading Standards

Firefighters spend more than six hours fighting hay blaze after suspected arson

Police appealing for witnesses after around 40 tonnes of hay bales set on fire. Picture: Ian Burt

Family catches a glimpse of rare bird along Norfolk coast

A rare hoopoe was spotted in Wighton, between Fakenham and Wells on the north Norfolk coast, by the Franklin family. Picture: SUPPLIED BY FRANKLIN FAMILY

Man taken to hospital after late-night factory blaze

Firefighters were called to a commercial building fire on Moulton Road in Tivetshall St Margaret, near Long Stratton. Picture: Google Street View

Crowdfunder for family getaway after dad of three, 34, diagnosed with cancer

David Nix and partner, Natalie Forman. Mr Nix was diagnosed with testicular cancer during lockdown. Photo: Emily Thomson