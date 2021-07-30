Man was found dead after lockdown hit business, inquest told

Published: 12:37 PM July 30, 2021

Lee Calton, pictured running the London Marathon for the Motor Neurone Disease Association - Credit: Picture supplied by the Calton family

A popular football fan was found dead at his home after he became depressed over the impact of lockdown on his life and businesses, a court was told.

Financial advisor Lee Calton, 37, was pronounced dead at his address in King George V Avenue, King's Lynn, on April 15.

In a statement read at the inquest into his death in Norwich on Friday, Mr Calton's wife Claire said the couple owned a hair salon which had to close during lockdown, while their home had been remortgaged when her husband launched a financial services business.

She said her husband had become upset about his work and wished he had never set up the business.

Mrs Calton said she urged her husband to see his GP. He did so on April 12 and was diagnosed with depression.

Senior coroner for Norfolk Jacqueline Lake heard Mr Calton was found at his home after he failed to turn up for work three days later.

Police who attended the scene said there were no suspicious circumstances.

A post mortem revealed Mr Calton had no alcohol or drugs in his system.

Summing up, Mrs Lake said: "Mr Calton clearly found lockdown very difficult to cope with and the affect this had on his life and business."

She said she was satisfied that a note Mr Calton left showed his intentions at the time, before giving her conclusion as suicide.

King's Lynn Town FC paid tribute to Mr Calton, who had supported the club for 25 years, after his death. Mark Hearle, the club's general manager said: "He was very well known, very well liked and very well respected."

King's Lynn Corn Exchange and the town hall were lit up in blue and gold.

If you need help or support, contact the Samaritans on 116 123 or Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust’s First Response helpline on 0808 196 3494 both 24/7.

Alternatively download the Stay Alive app, which is backed by Suffolk User Forum, if you are having thoughts of suicide or if you are concerned about someone else.