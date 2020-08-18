Search

Inquest into death of motorcyclist permanently suspended

PUBLISHED: 13:29 18 August 2020 | UPDATED: 13:53 18 August 2020

Nigel Reynolds, who died after he was involved in a collision on the A134 at Stradsett Picture: Courtesy of the Reynolds family

Nigel Reynolds, who died after he was involved in a collision on the A134 at Stradsett Picture: Courtesy of the Reynolds family

An inquest into the death of a motorcyclist who died after being hit by an uninsured driver last year has been called off.

Nigel Reynolds was 53 when he died in January 2019, when he was hit by a van on the A134 at Stradsett, near Downham Market.

Last month, the driver of the vehicle, Liam Aspin, now 21, was given a 32-month prison sentence having previously admitted to causing death by dangerous driving.

As a result of the criminal proceedings, senior coroner Jacqueline Lake permanently suspended the inquest in Mr Reynolds’ death during a short hearing on Tuesday.

In a statement released at the time of his death, his family described him as “a family man”, who loved motorcycles, was a huge Moto GP fan and a lifelong Norwich City supporter.

He also served for 22 years in the Royal Air Force.

He died at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn on January 31, 2019.

