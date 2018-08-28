Search

Tribute to motorcyclist who died in A134 crash

PUBLISHED: 08:40 05 February 2019 | UPDATED: 08:59 05 February 2019

Nigel Reynolds, who died after he was involved in a collision on the A134 at Stradsett Picture: Courtesy of the Reynolds family

Nigel Reynolds, who died after he was involved in a collision on the A134 at Stradsett Picture: Courtesy of the Reynolds family

Archant

A family has paid tribute to a man who died after his motorcycle was involved in a collision with a van.

Police are appealing for information about the crash, which happened near the entrance to the Stradsett estate Picture: Chris Bishop

Nigel Reynolds, 53, suffered fatal injuries in the crash, which happened on the A134 at Stradsett, near Downham Market, on Thursday morning.

Police said the van driver had been arrested and released under inveestigation.

In a statement, Mr Reynolds’ family said: “On the January 31, 2019, Nigel Reynolds, aged 53, was tragically taken from us after being involved in a motorbike accident.

“Nige was a family man, a husband to Lorraine, dad to Gavin, Dale and Chloe, Grandad to Ellen, Isaac and Freya, as well as son to Beryl and Bryan, a brother, father in law, uncle and friend to many.

A sign at the scene of a collision on the A134 at Stradsett in which a motorcyclist suffered fatal injuries Picture: Chris Bishop

“Nige loved his motorbikes and was a huge Moto GP fan, as well as being a lifelong Norwich City supporter. He served in the Royal Air Force for 22 years and more recently worked for Mars where during this time was able to help support the Kings Lynn food bank.

“Nige was the kindest man you could ever meet with the biggest heart. He was loved by everyone who met him, and was always happiest when surrounded by his family. Our lives will never be the same again.

“The family respectfully request that we are left alone during this difficult time.”

Emergency services were called shortly after 7.30am on Thursday to reports of a collision between a motorcyclist and a Ford Transit van near to the Foldgate Inn and junction of the A134 and A1122.

Mr Reynolds was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital with serious injuries where he later died.

Police are appealing for information about the crash.

