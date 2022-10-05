Date set for inquest of man who died from police restraint 'complications' 

Morrisons in Diss has filed planning permission to build four retail units, a retail popcar washing station and a tyre service area in its car park. Picture: Marc Betts - Credit: Archant

An inquest into the death of a man who died on his birthday as a result of "complications" while being restrained by police officers, has been set for next week.

Krystian Kilkowski, a machine operator who lived in Diss, died in hospital last year following an incident with police officers on August 10, 2020.

It happened on Victoria Road, outside Morrisons supermarket, and saw the 32-year-old become seriously unwell after being detained under the Mental Health Act.

His death resulted in an investigation being launched by the Independent Office for Police Conduct, while an inquest was opened at Norfolk Coroners' Court last March.

The opening heard that Mr Kilkowski, of Cotman Close, died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on August 11, 2020 – his 32nd birthday.

He had worked as a machine operator and was born in Poland.

At a pre-inquest on Wednesday, October 5, the date of the inquest was set for Monday, October 10.