Man died from 'complications' after being restrained by police, inquest hears

Published: 11:30 AM March 5, 2021

Morrisons supermarket on Victoria Road in Diss, where Krystian Kilkowski was detained by police. Picture: Archant - Credit: Rebecca Murphy

A man died on his birthday as a result of "complications" suffered while he was being restrained by police officers, an inquest has heard.

Krystian Kilkowski, a machine operator who lived in Diss, died in hospital last year, following an incident with police in the town on August 10.

It happened on Victoria Road, outside the Morrisons supermarket and saw Mr Kilkowski taken seriously unwell after being detained under the Mental Health Act.

His death resulted in an investigation being launched by the Independent Office for Police Conduct into the circumstances surrounding it.

An inquest into his death opened at Norfolk Coroners' Court on Friday and heard how Mr Kilkowski, of Cotman Close in Diss, died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on August 11, his 32nd birthday.

It heard how Mr Kilkowski had worked as a machine operator and was born in Poland.

His medical causes of death were given as multiple organ failure, hyperthermia, rhabdomyolysis and complications arising while he was being restrained.

Adjourning the hearing, area coroner Yvonne Blake scheduled a full inquest to be held from July 26, which is scheduled to last two weeks.