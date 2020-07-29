Search

Advanced search

Poor decision of van driver was ‘catalyst’ for death of popular Norfolk athlete

PUBLISHED: 15:03 29 July 2020

Sze-Ming Cheung (second from left) with his mother Wai-Hing (centre) and brothers Dick (far left) and Jack (far right). PIC: Supplied by Cheung family.

Sze-Ming Cheung (second from left) with his mother Wai-Hing (centre) and brothers Dick (far left) and Jack (far right). PIC: Supplied by Cheung family.

Archant

The “poor decision” of a van driver to overtake a popular athlete was the catalyst for a crash which killed him, an inquest heard.

Scene where cyclist killed in crash at Swannington. PIC: Peter WalshScene where cyclist killed in crash at Swannington. PIC: Peter Walsh

Sze-Ming Cheung, 44, was cycling on Reepham Road, Swannington, near Reepham, as part of training for an iron man race in Italy on a bike he had built when he was involved in a fatal crash with a grey Nissan Navara on June 7 2018.

An inquest held at Norwich Coroner’s Court on Wednesday (July 29) heard Mr Cheung’s bike was struck by the Nissan Navara, driven by Alan Hall, who had swerved to avoid a van that had overtaken the cyclist.

Several people went over to assist Mr Cheung, including an off-duty police officer who gave him CPR.

The officer went to speak to Mr Hall who told him he came up the hill but a van was overtaking the cyclist and was on his side of the road which “caused him to swerve and somehow he collided with the cyclist”

Sze-Ming Cheung. pic: Supplied by Helen Fiske.Sze-Ming Cheung. pic: Supplied by Helen Fiske.

The officer said he was “very subdued” but described a “smell of alcohol” in the vehicle and noticed that he was drinking from a peach bottle.

He said Mr Hall had told him he had drunk alcohol at about 11.30am that day.

Mr Hall was breath-tested and found to be under the influence of alcohol and subsequently arrested for drink driving and causing death by dangerous driving.

Mr Hall attended the inquest but answered “no comment” to all questions asked by the coroner, who he told he was declining to answer on the grounds of self-incrimination.

Image of vehicle being sought by police in Swannington fataql crash. PIC: Norfolk Police.Image of vehicle being sought by police in Swannington fataql crash. PIC: Norfolk Police.

Questions he declined to answer included whether he had been drinking alcohol on June 7 2018, whether he was driving “in a rush” or whether he was late to pick up his daughter.

A statement he made to police after he was interviewed by officers the day after the crash was however read out during the inquest.

Mr Hall had made a statement in which he said he had been driving from Reepham towards the NDR so he could get to Easton College to pick up his daughter.

During the journey he said there was “a van on my side of the road” which he “swerved” in order to miss but “felt the back end” of his vehicle swing out before he hit the bank on the opposite side of the road.

He said he “heard something” and can only assume the back of his vehicle hit the cyclist.

In the statement he described still feeling “in shock” and how he felt sorry for the family adding “if I could change it I would”.

PC Paul Mackay, collision investigator with Norfolk Police, said the “poor decision” of the driver of the “unidentified” van who overtook the cyclist and veered towards Mr Hall acted as a “catalyst” for the events that followed.

PC Mackay said Mr Hall, who was found to be more than two times the legal limit for driving, in his “intoxicated” state was less able to deal with a rapidly changing situation.

Senior Norfolk Coroner Jacqueline Lake recorded a conclusion that Mr Cheung died as a result of road traffic collision adding that drinking alcohol “will affect a person’s ability to drive safely”.

Mr Cheung’s family, including brothers Dick and Jack, both 44, and mum Wai-Hing, 72, who run the Chung Hing Chinese restaurant in Hellesdon, attended the inquest.

They have fought hard for justice following Sze-Ming’s death but were left “very angry and disappointed” after police confirmed no further action would be taken in the case.

Last month police confirmed how “no further action will be taken against either person interviewed in relation to the collision”.

Last year it emerged neither would face further action, but Mr Cheung’s family requested a review which confirmed that no further action would be taken against either person spoken to as a result of the collision.

Speaking last month, the family said they were “absolutely devastated”.

Dick said: “We have fought hard for justice, unfortunately we haven’t got it and those responsible will not be brought to the courts and they get to live their lives.

“Sadly, Sze-Ming won’t, we are absolutely devastated and always will be.”

Mr Cheung, of Drayton Wood Road, Hellesdon, ran the chip shop next to the family Chinese which was renamed Caseys in honour of his father Kam who died in 2002.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

A148 closed after serious crash

Emergency services were called to a road accident on the A148 at Thursford, near Fakenham. Image: Google StreetView

Backlash as Norfolk loses National Cycle Network routes

A cycling path in Norfolk. The government is keen to encorage more people onto bicycles, as Sustrans declassifies a large part of the National Cycle Network. Picture: James Bass

Three Norfolk areas among slowest in country for broadband speeds

Mid Norfolk MP George Freeman. Picture: Archant

‘Beware of dog nappers’ - Spate of thefts prompts warning over organised criminals

A sign has gone up in Hethersett urging pet owners to be wary of dog nappers. PIC: David Powles.

A143 closed and air ambulance on scene after serious crash

Police are currently at the scene of serious collision on the A143 at Harleston. Photo: James Bass

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

The seven Norfolk neighbourhoods with no coronavirus deaths

Seven neighbourhoods of Norfolk have not had a single coronavirus death - three of them are in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Man dies after falling from Norwich city centre car park

A man died after falling from St Andrew's car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Popular stop for walkers and cyclists closes after 25 years

Reepham Station Tearooms. Picture: Colin Finch.

New Norfolk safari park with ‘extraordinary’ animals set to open soon

Edward Pope with some of the water buffalo he has bred at Watlington, near King's Lynn Picture: Ian Burt

Road changes mooted as new details about NDR Western Link revealed

How Ringland Lane would look if traffic is still permitted. Pic: Norfolk County Council.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

A148 closed after serious crash

Emergency services were called to a road accident on the A148 at Thursford, near Fakenham. Image: Google StreetView

Fresh plans for 950 homes, a hotel and school submitted to council

New plans for 950 homes, a school, hotel and pub have been submitted to North Norfolk District Council. Picture: Define

A143 closed and air ambulance on scene after serious crash

Police are currently at the scene of serious collision on the A143 at Harleston. Photo: James Bass

Three Norfolk areas among slowest in country for broadband speeds

Mid Norfolk MP George Freeman. Picture: Archant

Man admits murdering his estranged wife

Police in Highfields in Costessey where a body of a woman has been found, and a man arrested. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY