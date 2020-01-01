Family ‘devastated’ after no-one brought to justice over death of athlete

Sze-Ming Cheung (second from left) with his mother Wai-Hing (centre) and brothers Dick (far left) and Jack (far right). PIC: Supplied by Cheung family. Archant

A family left “absolutely devastated” by the death of a popular cyclist, runner and triathlete who was killed in a crash more than two years ago have told of their anger and disappointment after police confirmed no-one would be prosecuted.

Scene where cyclist killed in crash at Swannington. PIC: Peter Walsh Scene where cyclist killed in crash at Swannington. PIC: Peter Walsh

Sze-Ming Cheung’s brothers Jack and Dick and their mother Wai-Hing have fought hard for justice following the 44-year-old’s death but have been left “very angry and disappointed” after police said no further action would be taken in the case.

Mr Cheung was cycling on Reepham Road at Swannington, near Reepham, on June 7 2018 as part of training for an iron man race in Italy on a bike he had built when he was involved in a fatal crash with a grey Nissan Navara.

The driver of the Nissan was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving while the driver of a second vehicle involved, was also later interviewed.

Last year it emerged neither would face further action, but Mr Cheung’s family requested a review.

Sze-Ming Cheung. pic: Supplied by Helen Fiske. Sze-Ming Cheung. pic: Supplied by Helen Fiske.

That has now been completed with Norfolk Police confirming “no further action will be taken against either person interviewed in relation to the collision”.

Mr Cheung’s brother Dick, 44, said he and his brother Jack, also 44, and mum Wai-Hing, 72, who run the Chung Hing Chinese restaurant in Hellesdon, were “absolutely devastated”.

He said: “We have fought hard for justice, unfortunately we haven’t got it and those responsible will not be brought to the courts and they get to live their lives. Sadly, Sze-Ming won’t, we are absolutely devastated and always will be.”

Dick, who together with Jack has taken up running which their brother loved, added: “Our thoughts are always with him. With support from our mother, friends and the running community, it has helped deal with the death of our brother both mentally, physically and we run with him in our hearts. We can’t turn back the clock for what’s happened, every day we miss and love him, it’s very hard emotionally for the whole of the family to take.”

Jack and Dick Cheung will compete in Run Norwich wearing ribbons in honour of Sze Ming Cheung. Picture: Jack Cheung Jack and Dick Cheung will compete in Run Norwich wearing ribbons in honour of Sze Ming Cheung. Picture: Jack Cheung

Mr Cheung ran the chip shop next to the family Chinese which was renamed Caseys in honour of his father Kam who died in 2002.

A police spokesman said: “The investigation was completed in June 2019 and the case was subsequently reviewed under the Victims’ Right to Review scheme. We can confirm this review has now been finalised and no further action will be taken against either person interviewed in relation to the collision.”