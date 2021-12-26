Have you seen Juno? Search still on for beloved rescue dog

Missing search and rescue dog Juno has still not been found after she went missing on Tuesday in Fritton Woods - Credit: Ian Danks

The hunt to find one of Norfolk's best search dogs continues six days after she first went missing.

Norfolk Lowland Search and Rescue's Juno disappeared on Tuesday, December 21, while on a regular training exercise in Fritton Woods, near Great Yarmouth.

There are currently still no confirmed sightings of Juno, despite a large scale search operation involving foot patrols, boat teams and professional drones.

Search operations to find Juno have so far not led to any confirmed sightings since Tuesday - Credit: Ian Danks

Ian Danks, Norfolk lowland Search and Rescue team leader and handler of Juno, said: "I've been overwhelmed by the support of lowland rescue teams, both nationally and locally, and also from our friends and the local community.

"We really appreciate everyone's thoughts and prayers for the safe return of Juno but unfortunately there hasn't been any confirmed sightings.

"We still hold out hope for her safe return."

Mr Danks and Juno have been working together on search and rescue operations since 2017 - Credit: Archant

Juno is a German Shorthaired Pointer and has been involved in search operations across East Anglia since qualifying as a search dog in 2019.