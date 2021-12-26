Have you seen Juno? Search still on for beloved rescue dog
- Credit: Ian Danks
The hunt to find one of Norfolk's best search dogs continues six days after she first went missing.
Norfolk Lowland Search and Rescue's Juno disappeared on Tuesday, December 21, while on a regular training exercise in Fritton Woods, near Great Yarmouth.
There are currently still no confirmed sightings of Juno, despite a large scale search operation involving foot patrols, boat teams and professional drones.
Ian Danks, Norfolk lowland Search and Rescue team leader and handler of Juno, said: "I've been overwhelmed by the support of lowland rescue teams, both nationally and locally, and also from our friends and the local community.
"We really appreciate everyone's thoughts and prayers for the safe return of Juno but unfortunately there hasn't been any confirmed sightings.
"We still hold out hope for her safe return."
Juno is a German Shorthaired Pointer and has been involved in search operations across East Anglia since qualifying as a search dog in 2019.
