Find Juno! Hunt under way after search dog goes missing

Norfolk Lowland Search and Rescue's Juno went missing in Fritton Woods on Tuesday. - Credit: Ian Danks

The hunt to track down one of Norfolk's best search dogs is under way after she went missing in the woods.

Norfolk Lowland Search and Rescue's Juno vanished on a regular training exercise in Fritton Woods, near Yarmouth, on Tuesday (December 21) at around 10am.

Serving warrant officer in Armament Engineering Flight at RAF Honington, Ian Danks, is Juno's owner and has been leading the drive to find her - barely sleeping in the process.

Ian Danks with Juno. - Credit: Ian Danks

"I've had about 90 minutes sleep since she went missing," he said.

"She's not just any dog, she's our family dog too.

"I've got a young family and she's one of us. She's my best friend."

Upon joining the Norfolk Lowland Search and Rescue team in November 2015, Mr Danks brought Juno into the fold to help the community.

The duo started training in January 2017 before qualifying two years later.

Juno has been on operational call outs in Norfolk, Suffolk and Cambridgeshire. She has assisted in the recovery of a number of high-risk missing people and has helped return them to their families.

"She has helped raise thousands of pounds for charity and is the only qualified dog of her type in East Anglia and Cambridgeshire which is why she is so important," Mr Danks added.

Juno is a German Shorthaired Pointer and Mr Danks described her greatest skill as being her speed which helps with "searching for high-risk missing people, especially at night."

Since she went missing, a large-scale search operation has got underway which has included foot patrols, boat teams and professional drones.

Suffolk and Kent Lowland Search and Rescue teams have also joined Norfolk in the search for Juno.

"I've got to say a massive thank you for the amount of cooperation, teamwork and overwhelming support I've had from the teams," he said.

"We're all volunteers and they've done an incredible job. We just want Juno home."