Three people stuck after powerboat runs aground then runs out of fuel

Hunstanton lifeboat was launched to help after a powerboat ran aground late into the evening - Credit: RNLI

Three people found themselves stuck near to the north Norfolk coast after their powerboat run aground late into the evening.

Hunstanton lifeboat crews were called into action by the coastguard on Sunday, August 7 at 11.15pm.

They were asked to go to the aid of a powerboat that had run aground off Tabs Head near Boston, Lincolnshire.

After launching the Spirit of West Norfolk lifeboat, the team proceeded to the area but upon arrival the powerboat had managed to re-float.

The coastguard struggled to raise the crew of the stricken boat via radio and they were concerned for their welfare.

The powerboat was later found travelling up the river Welland, where it had run out of fuel short of its moorings.

The lifeboat crew assisted the boat to its moorings and helped the two men and a woman get the boat out of the water upon its trailer.

The lifeboat later returned to its station at 4am.

This was the second call of the day for the RNLI crew, as earlier in the day they rescued two anglers when their boat capsized off Brancaster.