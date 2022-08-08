News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Two 'exhausted' women rescued after being found clinging to dinghy

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 1:38 PM August 8, 2022
Hunstanton RNLI lifeboat was launched to help kite surfers in difficulty. Picture: RNLI

Hunstanton Lifeboat have rescued two women from a capsized dinghy. - Credit: RNLI

Two women have been rescued at sea after they were found clinging to their dinghy which had capsized.

Hunstanton Lifeboat crews were called at 5.30pm on Sunday, August 7, after the pair had drifted out to sea off the coast of Brancaster while on a fishing trip.

They were found in a state of exhaustion and were taken onto the lifeboat.

The crew then brought the pair to shore and placed them in the care of the local coastguard response team at Brancaster Harbour.

Following the incident, coastguards urged people to be aware of strong tidal currents and reminded those travelling to the coast to check the weather and tide times.

Norfolk Live News
Brancaster News

