Crowds line Hunstanton streets for popular carnival
- Credit: Chris Bishop
Thousands of people lined the streets of Hunstanton in support of the seaside town's popular carnival.
Masses gathered on the Green and streets to watch a sea of colourful floats make a comeback through the town's centre for this year's Hunstanton Carnival.
Walking groups and elderly people in wheelchairs also joined the procession alongside people in costumes.
Among them was 'Bill and Ben' the flower pot men, who took part in festivities on their mobility scooters.
And a bagpipe band led entertainment for the day.
The town's last carnival was last staged in 2018 and organisers said its return was a huge success.
Mark Williamson, event committee chairman, said: "It was really surprising to see how many people were on the streets waving us on.
"It was really wonderful.
"We're looking at next year and making it bigger."
Around 45 floats were involved in the event including 20 VW vans and a Norfolk Fire and Rescue fire engine.
A competition was also held for the best floats under five categories.
The winners are as follows:
Social/charity - Norfolk Lodge
Fancy dress - Bill and Ben, and Shelley's Keep Fit
Business - Costa
Vehicle: Mr Landrover
Youth: Rollason's