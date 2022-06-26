Crowds line Hunstanton streets for popular carnival

Gallery

Thousands of people lined the streets of Hunstanton in support of the seaside town's popular carnival.

Masses gathered on the Green and streets to watch a sea of colourful floats make a comeback through the town's centre for this year's Hunstanton Carnival.

Walking groups and elderly people in wheelchairs also joined the procession alongside people in costumes.

People in costume pictured in front of Shelly's exercise float - Credit: Chris Bishop

Among them was 'Bill and Ben' the flower pot men, who took part in festivities on their mobility scooters.

And a bagpipe band led entertainment for the day.

The town's last carnival was last staged in 2018 and organisers said its return was a huge success.

Mark Williamson, event committee chairman, said: "It was really surprising to see how many people were on the streets waving us on.

"It was really wonderful.

"We're looking at next year and making it bigger."

Around 45 floats were involved in the event including 20 VW vans and a Norfolk Fire and Rescue fire engine.

A competition was also held for the best floats under five categories.

The winners are as follows:

Social/charity - Norfolk Lodge

Fancy dress - Bill and Ben, and Shelley's Keep Fit

Business - Costa

Vehicle: Mr Landrover

Youth: Rollason's

'Bill and Ben' riding on their mobility scooters at the Hunstanton Carnival 2022 - Credit: Chris Bishop

Mayor of Hunstanton, Maureen Howard, in a car as part of the procession - Credit: Chris Bishop

A fire engine from Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service was involved in the 2022 Hunstanton Carnival - Credit: Chris Bishop

A bagpipe band led entertainment on The Green - Credit: Chris Bishop



