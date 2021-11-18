Seaside carnival is set for 2022 return

A seaside town's once popular summer carnival is set to make a comeback.

Thousands of locals and visitors would flock to the annual event at Hunstanton, where floats would parade through the streets of the town from the recreation ground, before live entertainment on The Green.

Now a meeting held by the town council has agreed to revive the event, which was last staged in 2018.

Hunstanton Rainbows, Brownies and Guides with their 101 Dalmations float at Hunstanton Carnival 2018. - Credit: Chris Bishop

Sunday, June 26, 2022, has been pencilled in for the carnival procession, with a full programme of entertainment taking place across the town.

Hunstanton mayor Adrian Winnington said: "Following the recent town events meeting held in the Town Hall, I am pleased to announce that members of Hunstanton Round Table, Hunstanton Rotary, Hunstanton Lions and the Hunstanton District Festival of Arts have all agreed to form a committee, under the umbrella of Hunstanton Town Council, to work together on future events in the town."

Led by the mayor in the Searles Land Train, Hunstanton Carnival makes it's way through the streets in 2001 - Credit: Su Holliday

Members unanimously voted Mark Williamson, a member of the town's Round Table as chair. They also decided its first project would be to revive the carnival in June 2022, as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations taking place that month.

Mr Williamson said: "I am confident that we can achieve a successful carnival. Anything which is going to promote interest and vitality in our town is to be welcomed, but it will mean a lot of hard work for a determined team of volunteers.

"I hope we get the support of businesses and organisations in the town as it would be of considerable economic benefit to all bringing in people from a wide area”.

Hunstanton coastguards get into carnival mood, dressing up as Captain Pugwash and his crew in 2003 - Credit: Matthew Usher

Hunstanton town events committee would like to hear from individuals, businesses, youth or community groups who would like to get involved in organising the carnival or helping out on the day.

Contact town clerk Jan Roomes on 01485 532402, or email clerk@hunstantontowncouncil.gov.uk.